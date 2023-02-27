BATHURST Regional Council is seeking a museum co-ordinator, Bathurst Rail Museum/Chifley Home.
Are you a museum professional who is looking for the opportunity to advance your career by joining the Museums Bathurst team and leading the next stage in the development, delivery, and promotion of two high quality visitor experiences, making them "must-do" destinations for regional NSW?
Applicants are wanted to lead all aspects of the visitor experience and manage the day-to-day operations, ensuring that both museums meet the highest standards.
Applications close Sunday, March 12 (readvertised).
TEXTURES of One is a unique art competition and exhibition that encourages regional artists to produce an original artwork using a motif (or theme).
This year's theme is energy.
Local artists will showcase their work, which can be a photograph, sculpture, drawing or painting using any medium. The event is in its ninth year.
The exhibition will open at the Platform Arts Hub Gallery, Blayney Railway Station on Thursday, March 2 at 6pm and run until March 26.
Most of the artworks displayed will also be available for sale. Entry will be free.
REGISTRATIONS are open for the Blayney Shire Sculptures By The Bush competition.
Get creative, have some fun and (hopefully) win some cash prizes.
There are three categories to enter:
Registrations will close at 4pm on Monday, April 3. Visit www.blayney.nsw.gov.au for more details.
ORANGE Art Society is pleased to announce its first Annual Spirek Art Prize.
Entries must be a 2D artwork which can be hung.
The subject for entries is a depiction of the human form and entries are due at the end of March.
For an entry pack, please email orangeartsocietyinc@gmail.com
IDEA submissions and attendance expressions of interest for the 2023 Artlands regional arts gathering will close at 5pm on Monday, March 13.
In the lead-up to the three-day gathering at the National Gallery of Australia on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country (in Canberra) on September 6-8, there are a couple of ways to share ideas:
1. EOI and initial ideas: During February and March 2023, people can propose ideas online or nominate to be considered as a selected participant, facilitator or presenter for the three-day gathering.
2. Roundtables to explore ideas: Throughout May 2023, there are other opportunities to share your voice at roundtables across the country.
Initially, Artlands will provide avenues for people to share their ideas.
Then Regional Arts Australia will gather with selected participants, facilitators and presenters across industries, generations and cultures who will consider the ideas received.
This will culminate in a report that will frame RAA's guided principles and future advocacy.
Head here for more information and to submit an EOI: www.artsoutwest.org.au/artlands-2023-eoi-now-open/
