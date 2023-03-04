RECORDS, records, records.
It was a vinyl lovers dream over the weekend at the Bathurst Record Fair.
There was everything from classic rock to smooth jazz, and everything in between, including rhythm and blues, pop, hip hop, in an eclectic mix of record discs.
Friends and family spent the day combing through crates of vinyls, hoping to score an elusive find, or snag a bargain.
The fair, held in Walshaw Hall, saw a steady flow of visitors throughout the day, and offered attendees the opportunity to take a turn at the turntables and share their favourite tune.
It was the first time the fair has been able to take place since in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
