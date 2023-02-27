BATHURST'S Poppi Stephen began her NSW PSSA Girls Cricket Championships in fine style on Monday as the Polding co-captain led the team to a pair of victories an brought up a half century in the second of those successes.
Stephen found the boundary seven times on her way to 52 not out against Sydney South West, helping guide Polding to an eight wicket win at Morse Park 1 in the process.
It came after Stephen scored 12 not out for Polding in their first win of the day against North Coast at the same ground.
Her half century came just a couple of hours after fellow Bathurst player and City Colts clubmate Charlotte Shoemark brought up a 50 of her own for Western in their opening game of the tournament against Combined Independent Schools.
Stephen didn't realise at first that she'd reached the milestone.
"I hit a pull shot for four and everyone started cheering and I was like 'What's going on here?' and everyone's going 'You got fifty!'. I thought that I was closer to 20," she said.
"It feels really good to get there, because I put a lot of work in during the practice I have with my dad. It all paid off."
Stephen said her small time out in the middle during the morning's nine wicket win over North Coast helped to steady the nerves.
"Our openers batted amazing in that game," she said.
"I went in when one of them got out, and I didn't get a lot of runs but I still got some on the board.
"I felt a bit more confident in this game. I knew I could go out there and bat. I'd never played on Morse Park before today."
Stephen opened the bowling against South West and already had wicket number one before the end of the first over.
The Bathurst all-rounder would also take a wicket maiden before her day with the ball was done, finishing with 2-7 from three overs.
Polding restricted South West to 9-98 at the end of their 25 overs.
It wasn't the brightest of starts for Polding as they found themselves down 2-5 after just two overs.
Stephen came in at number three and steered things in a positive direction for her side.
Gilgandra's Georgia Allan (16 not out) did almost all her scoring in singles, turning over the strike routinely as Stephen began to get her eye in at the other end.
Dubbo's Lily Railz then came to the crease once Stephen had to retire at the 50 mark and finished off the job for Polding alongside Allan.
Railz, who co-captains the Polding squad alongside Stephen, ended her innings with 15 not out.
Western will now play Sydney South West in Tuesday's opening round of play while Polding have the bye in the morning round.
Polding return in the afternoon to play against their metro-based rivals Mackillop.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.