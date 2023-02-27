Western Advocate
Poppi Stephen starts her NSW PSSA Girls Cricket Championships with back-to-back wins and a half century

Updated February 27 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
Poppi Stephen scored 50 not out for Polding in their second win of the day over Sydney South West. Picture by Alexander Grant.

BATHURST'S Poppi Stephen began her NSW PSSA Girls Cricket Championships in fine style on Monday as the Polding co-captain led the team to a pair of victories an brought up a half century in the second of those successes.

