IS this the next Melody that will be music to Bernie Hewitt's ears?
Dream Melody, a half sister to Hewitt's four-time Group 1 champion Jewel Melody, begins her career in this Wednesday night's HRNSW Guaranteed 2YO Pace (1,730 metres) at Bathurst Paceway.
Following in the tracks of a Gold Tiara and multiple Group 1 APG Sales winner is a tough ask, and while it's a but much to expect Dream Melody to get near those achievements there's signs that she could make a great first impression this Wednesday.
Not only does she land the inside gate for her debut but she comes into the event on the back of a second placing in her trial, where she closed intently in the closing stages.
Our Sweet Melody is already looking like quite the elite broodmare.
Her first foal, Hes Sweet, broke the six-figure mark in prizemoney and was a Group 1 winner as a two-year-old.
Indy Jewel arrived the following season - a full brother to Dream Melody (by American Ideal).
Despite being the only one of her foals who never recorded a feature win he still raced in multiple Group 1 events and placed in a third of his races before being retired.
Then came Jewel Melody, already one of the greatest horses to ever grace Hewitt's stables.
Dream Melody likely starts favourite for this Wednesday's debut but there's plenty of other horses worth watching in the race.
Ashlee Grives' Giselle flew home for second in her most recent trial and gets the chance to follow out Dream Melody from the second row, and Steve Turnbull's Santuzza Art also goes around after recording a strong trial win.
With Bathurst's Gold Crown Carnival just two weeks away there's plenty of two-year-old lead up events taking place at the track.
This Wednesday night's meeting features a pair of those races, in which 18 of the 22 runners taking part will be making their first start.
Those will be the highlights from the meeting that gets underway from 6.03pm.
