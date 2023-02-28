Western Advocate
Dream Melody set to debut for Bernie Hewitt at Bathurst Paceway in Gold Tiara lead-up event

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 11:00am
Jewel Melody (pictured) has been a superstar for Bernie Hewitt. Can half sister Dream Melody also find success? Picture by Dan Costello Photography.

IS this the next Melody that will be music to Bernie Hewitt's ears?

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

