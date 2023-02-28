THE BATHURST Showground is set to roar to life to the sound of hundreds of motorbikes this Saturday, for the 20th Bathurst Long Track Masters.
Riders from as far north as Townsville, as far south as Melbourne and as far west as Mildura and Adelaide - 281 competitors in all - will converge on Bathurst for what will be a landmark meeting.
"Everyone seems to love Bathurst and it really has become a must do thing for a lot of riders," he said.
"Once they come once, they want to come year after year. For spectators, you've got grandstand facilities. The track itself is wide, fast and I think it's something people enjoy riding.
"There's a lot of work that goes into preparing the track for this event. There's a lot of panel of fencing that needs to be put up.
"It's become a very significant event in the community and to have 281 riders is a massive number and most guys will have more than one bike with them."
The history of long track racing at the venue goes back to when the late Ivan Mauger promoted meetings there from 1989 to 1991 before the Panorama Motorcycle Club picked up the cudgel in 1995.
Until last year, the Bathurst Long Track Masters hadn't been held since 2017, but since it's return in 2022, it's likely it's here to stay.
"When the club picked it up in 1995, they went through and didn't miss a year until 2010. Somewhere in between it was held in Blayney and then they came back to Bathurst," Baker said.
"We did about five years at Blayney, missed a couple. We went back to Bathurst in 2014 to 2017.
"There was four calendar years where there was nothing but judging off last year, it's back and people don't want it to go away again."
Among the massive entry list are a number of previous Bathurst winners headed by Queenslander Jarred Brook who has been the most successful two-wheel rider since his first appearance in 2014.
Ironically Brook's toughest opposition may come from opposite ends of the age scale with two 'seniors' - local gun all-rounder Ben Grabham and multiple championship winner Damien Koppe from Townsville. Teenagers Luke Bush and Cody Lewis have also made a huge impact since entering the senior ranks.
As well as taking on the Pro450 class which has attracted enough riders to necessitate six heats per round, Grabham will also contest the over 40s class which he won convincingly last year.
In the Dirt Track Sidecar class it will case of can anyone stop the Banks boys - Corey and Tom - who have triumphed at their last five Bathurst appearances.
A total of 119 races are programmed with many riders contesting multiple classes, including several of the women's entrants.
The women's class may well be one of the most competitive classes on the program with reigning Australian champion Tayla Street, multiple national champion Briony Hendrickson and the winners of the previous Bathurst meetings Brooke Goulding and Amy King among the entries.
The popular Hooligan Twins class will also feature last year's winner in Kenny Angel riding a Ducati.
Queensland entrants are also prominent for the slider class which has attracted its biggest line-up for well over a decade.
Practice for the vast majority of competitors will again be held on Friday afternoon from 3pm, with another short practice session from 9-9.30am on Saturday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.