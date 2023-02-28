Western Advocate
Richard Hobson, Mercede Cornelis-Feltus qualify for World Championships after Husky Triathlon Festival wins

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated February 28 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 4:30pm
WORLD Championships qualification for Richard Hobson and Mercede Cornelius-Feltus plus an age category victory for Terry Roberts were just some of the highlights among an excellent Husky Triathlon Festival campaign for Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club members.

