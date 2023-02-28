WORLD Championships qualification for Richard Hobson and Mercede Cornelius-Feltus plus an age category victory for Terry Roberts were just some of the highlights among an excellent Husky Triathlon Festival campaign for Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club members.
Hobson won a close battle for the men's 50-54 years victory in the ultimate race, and the Australian Long Distance Triathlon title that came with it, by completing the half Ironman distance in a time of four hours, 39 minutes and 18 seconds.
The Bathurst triathlete beat his nearest rival by a little under five minutes in the battle for the Australian title and came home 72nd overall after the 1.9 kilometre swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.
It punches Hobson's ticket to the World Triathlon Multisport Championship to be held at Townsville in August 2024.
He'll be joined at Townsville by one of the rising stars of the region, Cornelius-Feltus, who he also coaches.
Cornelius-Feltus completed the race (same distance as the ultimate race, minus the run leg) in a time of 3:06:22.
The Orange native came out of the water 28 seconds behind nearest rival Annabel White, and lost another minute to her in transition, but began to reel back the leader over the course of the bike leg to win by four minutes and 32 seconds.
Cornelius-Feltus' aquabike effort was all the more impressive knowing that it came just two days after she won her category in the ocean swim.
Following her ocean swim Cornelius-Feltus had confidence she could succeed in Sunday's main event.
"It was always a possibility. The win is always the aim for me," she said.
"The day before I did a short ride and I felt great that day. I knew I'd race well the next day. I got to the swim and started behind everyone, so I was always overtaking people, and then I got to bike and on the first few laps I was overtaking more people.
"Then over the last lap I didn't have anyone left to chase.
"I felt pretty strong the whole way. Towards the end I was just thinking 'Don't get disqualified, keep it smooth, keep going'. I was pretty dead probably half way through the last lap."
One of Bathurst's legends of the sport, Terry Roberts, added another victory to his name by taking out his age category in the classic distance event (1km swim, 60km bike, 10km run).
Roberts was in a class of his own to win the 60-64 years category in a time of 2:56:36 - eight minutes clear of the runner-up.
Angus Argent-Smith was another standout for Bathurst as he finished ninth overall in the sprint triathlon (750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run) with a time of 1:08:00.
There's still World Championship qualifying on the cards for several Bathurst athletes who performed strongly in the ultimate and aquabike races.
Mark Windsor picked up a national aquabike championship while Peter Bennett and Danielle Patterson also earned qualifying points towards worlds.
Thomas Hanrahan, Richard Argent-Smith, Timothy Miller and Luke Patterson also did the same in the triathlon race.
