Western Advocate

Barbara Field and Kenneth Reedy have received Trust Commendation Awards for their time volunteering at Miss Traill's House

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 2 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Trust Commendation volunteer award winners Barbara Field (left) and Kenneth Reedy (right) with president of the National Trust of Australia, NSW, Kathryn Pitkin. Picture by Alise McIntosh

TWO generous Bathurst volunteers have been celebrated, receiving Trust Commendation Awards for their service at Miss Traill's House and Garden.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

