TWO generous Bathurst volunteers have been celebrated, receiving Trust Commendation Awards for their service at Miss Traill's House and Garden.
The house, which was handed down to the National Trust by Ida Traill in 1976, has been operating as a tourist attraction ever since, and is primarily run by volunteers.
Only 15 of these awards are presented annually by the National Trust, and to be a recipient of a Trust Commendation Award, one must have volunteered on a regular basis for a minimum of five years.
The award ceremony took place at Miss Traill's House and Garden, and invited those receiving the awards and their friends and family to join in on the celebrations over a hot beverage and morning tea.
To properly commemorate the achievements of the two recipients; Barbara Field and Kenneth Reedy, president of the National Trust of Australia, NSW Kathryn Pitkin travelled to Bathurst to present the awards.
"Volunteers are the life of the Trust, and they keep the properties going," Ms Pitkin said.
"For me to come here and present awards today, it's not just about thanking Barbara and Ken, but it's about acknowledging and thanking all of the people who maintain Miss Traill's House, and open it to the public, and share the history of the house and the people who lived here."
Though Ms Pitkin believes that those who devote their time and energy, do so without the need for any recognition, she said it is still important to say thank you.
"The volunteers don't need acknowledgement, and they don't do it for acknowledgement or awards, they do it because they make friendships, and it gives them the feeling that they're really contributing to society," she said.
"Acknowledgement is what the Trust owes volunteers, and to say thank you."
It was an acknowledgement that award recipient Barbara Field and her family were proud to witness.
"We're very proud of mum, she has come up here every week. I think the only times that she hasn't been here is when she's been in hospital," Ms Fields daughter, Michelle Hodder said.
"She certainly has been a bit of a fixture around Miss Traill's, so it's very exciting and we're very proud of her."
Ms Field has been volunteering at Miss Traill's House since 2007, and has spent the last 16 years ensuring the property is maintained to a high degree.
Her award cited her consistent outstanding voluntary service and dedication, and her commitment to ensuring the property is well presented at all times.
It also cited her kind and courteous nature, as well as well her positive mentoring role to new volunteers, providing support and sharing knowledge.
Kenneth Reedy was the other award recipient.
Mr Reedy has been volunteering at Miss Traill's House for over five years, never missing a day of weekly attendance.
His award cited his consideration of fellow volunteers, and his punctuality, by always arriving early to busy days to ensure that nothing can inhibit the smooth running of the day.
As well as his hard work and dedication, Mr Reedy was also awarded due to his meticulous nature in making sure all proper and safe workplace procedures are followed in all activities undertaken.
Now 86 years old, Mr Reedy joined Miss Traill's House after retiring from from his role as an orchardist.
Mr Reedy said he enjoys his new role as a volunteer, as it helps to keep him fighting fit, and allows him opportunities to meet new people and cultivate relationships.
"I just came here, and I got taken in," he said.
"The people, they're really considerate. They're very considerate of my age and they look after me and I find that's really nice."
Both Ms Field and Mr Reedy are looking forward to continuing to the development of Miss Traill's House and Garden, and intend to continue volunteering there as much as possible.
