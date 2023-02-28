Western Advocate

Fire permits will be issued again in Bathurst area, NSW RFS says

Updated February 28 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
Crews at the scene of a fire on the Mid Western Highway in late January. Picture by Jacinta Carroll.

THE start of autumn will coincide with the resumption of fire permits being issued in the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon local government areas.

