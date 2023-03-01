BATHURST will celebrate its position as Australia's oldest European inland settlement this autumn with the Autumn Colours Heritage Festival, the highly anticipated return of the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail on April 15 and 16, the Festival of Bells on April 28 and 29 and an extended Heritage Week period from April 30 to May 8, culminating with Proclamation Day.
Autumn is traditionally the time when the Bathurst region focuses upon its rich and fascinating past, with many of the region's historic sights and venues brought to life through a series of tours and activities.
These provide a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes and discover the moments, events and characters that make up the story of Bathurst.
The program of heritage tours and activities is now available online and as a printed booklet from the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre and select Bathurst retailers.
Tickets for tours and for the Heritage Trades Trail can be booked online at bathurstregion.com.au.
A COMMUNITY celebration has been planned for International Women's Day next Wednesday, March 8.
The event will be held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, in City Hall and the outdoor courtyard.
This year, guest speaker Julie Fairley, the Client Innovation Centre leader at IBM in Bathurst, will share her inspiring story.
Smith and Jones and Harriet Fahey will be performing.
Local photographer Julia Strang and members of the Youth Council will be running a free photo booth.
The CWA will be taking care of the free sausage sizzle and purple cupcakes, there'll be a free ice-cream cart from Annies and coffee on hand.
All the businesses and community groups who have so far agreed to take part will be providing interactive art and craft activities.
The celebrations will be held between 11am and 2pm and everyone is welcome to attend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.