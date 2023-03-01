Western Advocate

When the past meets the present: It's time to celebrate our history and heritage | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
March 2 2023 - 10:00am
BATHURST will celebrate its position as Australia's oldest European inland settlement this autumn with the Autumn Colours Heritage Festival, the highly anticipated return of the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail on April 15 and 16, the Festival of Bells on April 28 and 29 and an extended Heritage Week period from April 30 to May 8, culminating with Proclamation Day.

