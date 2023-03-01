As tree colours change and weather cools, Bathurst's heritage comes into focus with an annual celebration that has, since its inception in the late 90s, steamrolled towards popularity.
In a show of appetite for history, the Autumn Colours Heritage Festival will boast the most activities and events ever slated in the event's 25 year-history, with 48 varying items on the agenda.
Time has told of a growing desire among locals to learn the history of streets, buildings and sites they often wander past on everyday trips, while visitor intrigue remains strong, said Bathurst Tourism and Visitor Services manager, Dan Cove.
"The Autumn Colours Heritage Festival is special every year because it really does put the spotlight on the heritage of Bathurst, which is such an important part of the overall destination," Mr Cove said.
"This year is just a bigger and better program, and it's doing what the program has always intended to do, which is telling stories. For example, who knew Charles Darwin visited Bathurst and why was he here? What actually is inside the Carillon? That's what this program is allowing people to do.
"The number of events and activities this year is a reflection of enthusiasm amongst the community. It's a real sign of the strength of the region and interest in heritage."
Bathurst volunteer Jan Page attended the program's launch on February 28 and spoke not only of the War Memorial Carillon's 90th anniversary this year, which has sparked an array of "special tours", but also the crucial role of volunteers in the success of events.
"Autumn in Bathurst is the most perfect time of the year. We have absolutely magical colour changes and it's the perfect time to go out and have a look at what Bathurst has to offer in terms of heritage," Ms Page said.
"A lot of people involved behind the scenes bring to life the heritage of Bathurst. The Family History Group is covering a lot of events this year, for example. Every single one of those programs is very much about the volunteers, so I'm delighted to say thank you to them and the staff at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre."
With the increased number of tours and events over the nine week period, this year could very well see higher attendance following last year's yield of 1044, according to the mayor Robert Taylor, who noted the event's annual occurrence since 1998.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to explore the rich and fascinating heritage of Bathurst and its surrounding villages," Mr Taylor said.
"There will be a wide range of diverse heritage subject areas ... and the return of the Festival of Bells, which is an exciting component of the program.
"The festival will also include the Heritage Trades Trail which has become the foremost heritage event on the Bathurst region calendar with over 2300 attendees."
The Autumn Colours Heritage Festival will take place across March, April and May with tours, exhibits, drives, high teas, shows and more on offer.
The first event on the schedule will be the Charles Darwin in Bathurst tour, exhibition and curatorial talk on March 11 from 2pm starting at the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum.
For more information or a schedule of events, visit the Bathurst Region Council website.
