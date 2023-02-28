Ryan finishes ahead of Cook, Guy to claim ITT championship

JEREMY Ryan has clocked in an almost personal best time to claim victory in the Bathurst Cycling Club's individual time trial championship on Sunday.
The Cowra native clocked in at a time of 20 minutes and 23 seconds, finishing ahead of his nearest rivals in Josiah Cooke (20:35) and Tim Guy (21:22) in second and third respectively.
Ryan said competition was good on the day and he said he was pleased to see Guy returning to racing, having taken an extended break from the sport.
"It was a very good day for riding a bike fast. For that course, conditions were pretty ideal," he said.
READ MORE:
"Competition was good. We had Tim Guy back racing. It was the first time he's done anything competitive on a bike for a few years.
"It was very, very good to see him back on a pushy. He had only done a little bit of riding in the lead up to it but he still rode really strongly."
Guy was the man who set the course record previously, in a time of 19:59, with Ryan falling just 24 seconds short of matching it.
He was also full of praise for Cooke, who finished right behind him in the finish.
"The most exciting thing on the day was young Josiah," he said.
"I think it was almost a two minute PB for him. He did very well and I think he's got a fair amount of potential.
"Coming from an old fella, it's really exciting to see young blokes like that, riding fast."
Based in Cowra, Ryan said he's extremely grateful for the work the Bathurst Cycling Club does to put on events like the one he won on Sunday.
"I'm extremely lucky being able to rock up over there," he said.
"All I need to do is worry about racing and the guys have it all organised. We're very lucky to be able to do that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.