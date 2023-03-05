Western Advocate
Business

Bathurst's third McDonald's outlet to employ 130 people

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Licensee Todd Bryant at the site of the third McDonald's in the Bathurst area.

IN a matter of months, a third McDonald's outlet will open in the Bathurst area, presenting opportunities for around 130 people to find employment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.