IN a matter of months, a third McDonald's outlet will open in the Bathurst area, presenting opportunities for around 130 people to find employment.
The new outlet is under construction in Robin Hill and will be part of a new convenience development that is being established by Spectrum Retail Group.
Todd Bryant, who is the licensee of the two existing McDonald's outlets in the city, will be at the helm of the third restaurant as well.
He said there is "huge demand" for McDonald's in Bathurst and the new location will bring the business closer to people on the western side of the city.
"I think the location is fantastic. It's on the outskirts of Bathurst as you leave or enter Bathurst from out towards Orange," he said.
"It has a growing area out there. I think it's a great location."
The third McDonald's will include a McCafé, dual lane drive-thru, and a PlayPlace for families.
Importantly, it will offer employment opportunities to people of all different ages, with around 130 jobs on offer for crew members, baristas, hosts, management and maintenance.
Mr Bryant said recruitment is already under way.
"Currently, we're employing roughly about eight to 10 people a week," he said.
"I think we're going to be opening up round about late June, so we've got that time to start training and developing about 130 staff."
Businesses around Bathurst, and Australia in general, have been struggling to find staff in recent times.
While Mr Bryant acknowledges these challenges, having experienced them at the existing Bathurst and Kelso outlets, he remains confident that the third McDonald's will be an attractive employment option.
"Most of the problem we're having with the other two restaurants is we may not be close enough to residential [areas]," he said.
"Being a new restaurant out in that area, we're a bit closer to residential. Mums and dads, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters are all a little bit closer and can get to that location a bit easier, so I don't think there's going to be real problem [finding staff]."
McDonald's will not be the only fast-food outlet at the site, with Red Rooster and Subway both confirmed to be opening up at the Corporation Avenue site, which also has frontage to Bradwardine Road and the Mitchell Highway.
A third 7-Eleven fuel retailer will also be constructed.
The development has been in the works for some time, with Spectrum Retail Group lodging a development application (DA) for the site in mid 2021.
The DA was approved in July, 2022 and work to demolish the former car dealership infrastructure got under way a short time later.
In its most recent update, Spectrum Retail Group's development director, Youil Adam, said the project remained on schedule, with the retailers all set to open before the end of the 2022-23 financial year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.