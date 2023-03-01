POLLETS Bathurst competitors enjoyed their first major hit out of 2023 with the ISKA Western Championships at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Students at the Bathurst dojo were keen to impress and make a big statement on their home turf, and several team members did just that.
Head instructor Ian Pollet said the Western Championships are a great opportunity for people in the Central West to take on new fighters.
"It's always a great step-up moment for country people, because a lot of them can't get to Sydney, so they get to face those Sydney fighters as well," he said.
"We had fighters from Castle Hill, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour and around the Sydney region. In all there was about 230 competitors.
"It's also a great lead up for the World Championships in Sydney this October.
"A lot of the young people in Bathurst who have just started up, probably around December, won as well.
"That's really, really good because there were some advanced fighters who turned up. And then our advanced fighters who fight in this area all the time did very well too."
Pollet wasn't surprised to see some of the dojo's leading fighters once again showing how it's done.
"Isabella was one of our fighters who did really well, and so did Luke Ayoub," he said.
"He's the national light kick champion and has fought Muay Thai and is now the koshiki Western champion, because he beat the current champion of koshiki. That was a great fight.
"There's a few new names who competed very well and they look very promising. I think they'll represent the country really well at the World Championships."
Pollet is hopeful that the results can lay a great platform for the rest of the year to come.
"There were a lot of first timers, who won gold and silver - and some of them won more than one gold," he said.
"It's quite an outstanding feat for them, and they showed no nervousness.
"In three week's time we'll have another event coming up, the Sydney Region Championships, and then there's a couple more before the World Championships."
The ISKA World Cup in Sydney takes place over October 20 to 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.