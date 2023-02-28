Captain-coach of this year's Eglinton magnificent 13 side, John "Slugger" Bullock has sent out a sound warning to the Northbridge Tennis Clubs mighty warriors, that the boys from the bush are not to be underestimated.
This year's edition of the Annual Cup Challenge match will act as the 10th anniversary, with the team set to play on Saturday in Sydney.
Bullock believes they have sent down there strongest line up in the history of the event and will take some running down.
"The word is captain coach of the Northbridge warriors Clive Wilkinson has his side in peak form and are ready to put on a show even fit for the King," he said.
"Well, we will see how his side handles my Trump card."
The Eglinton will feature of Jeorge Collins, Dave Craft, Matt Tree, Jason Molkentin, John Bullock, Allyson Schumacher, Garth Hindmarch, Bryan Reiri, Bailey Honeyman, Brian Dwyer, Kurt Booth, Jason Honeyman and Andrew Tree and they're primed and ready to let their rackets do the talking in bringing the trophy back to Eglinton.
Wilkinson's Northbridge side of John Bruce, Ben Freak, Rob Hanbury Brown, Andy Phelan, Clive Wilkinson, Glen Bigland, Pete English, Ben Jones, Robin Hutchens, Lance Lin, Richard Pembroke, Marcus Burns, Steve Colaguiri, Winton Gibson, Roger Giles, Bob Lemon and Barry Shaw are a strong outfit with quality tennis players.
Both captain-coaches of the respective sides - Wilkinson and Bullock - have very different ideas on how to tackle this match, but are both on the same page as they can assure you that the match will be played in the true spirit of the game.
Northbridge president Winton Gibson and Eglinton president Curtis James Booth, who are both playing in the match believe the match will turn heads.
"It's going to be a cracker of a match that will have everyone on the edge of their seats," he said.
"Don't you worry about that."
