Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tennis Talk | Eglinton's best ready to tackle Northbridge Tennis Club

By John Bullock
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back row - Brian Dwyer, John Bullock, Garth Hindmarch, Matt Tree. Front - Andrew Tree, Kurt Booth. Picture contributed.

Captain-coach of this year's Eglinton magnificent 13 side, John "Slugger" Bullock has sent out a sound warning to the Northbridge Tennis Clubs mighty warriors, that the boys from the bush are not to be underestimated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.