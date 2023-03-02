Located eight kilometers from Bathurst at the end of what was once called Elephant Street is the first station in Raglan which, in March of 2023, marks 150 years standing.
The building of the railway line from Sydney had reached Raglan on March 4 in 1873, with the first station at the end of what is now called Locke Street.
Built of brick and timber, the temporary station was the terminus of the Great Western Line from its opening until 1876 when the Bathurst Railway Station was opened. In total, it had seven years of active service before the end of its use in 1890.
The Raglan station that stands today was unveiled on October 20 in 1890 and is non-standard; reflective of a time when the railway administration was rapidly changing. It is, however, the last remaining Type 9 station building in the state with timber, brackets and tin.
Speaking to the significance of the site, the station was listed on the NSW State Heritage Register on April 2 in 1999.
A community meeting was called on March 26 in 2019 to discuss concerns regarding the building's integrity, and was attended by John Holland Rail, Bathurst Regional Council, The National Trust, railway groups and Raglan residents.
As a result, a social media group was created with over 300 members who share views and photos of the site.
According to the Raglan Station Restoration Committee, a strategic plan has been prepared to outline strategies and ideas for the development of initiatives that are hoped to contribute to the preservation of Raglan's heritage.
The Raglan Station Restoration Committee encourages locals and visitors to the region to see the site, and/or collect an information brochure that is available at the Bathurst Rail Museum and the Bathurst Visitors Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.