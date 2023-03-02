Western Advocate
Raglan's first station celebrates 150 years since it was opened in 1873

Updated March 3 2023 - 9:11am, first published March 2 2023 - 6:25pm
Raglan Station as captured by reader Tabby Fuller.

Located eight kilometers from Bathurst at the end of what was once called Elephant Street is the first station in Raglan which, in March of 2023, marks 150 years standing.

