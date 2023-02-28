THE half century is expected to be exceeded when the Riverside Markets are held this Saturday.
"Following on from a successful start to the year last month, over 50 varied stalls are expected to be in attendance, so a great day out is assured," Lions Club of Mount Panorama publicity officer Jon Maclean said.
"Fresh coffee and snacks will also be available and the Mount Panorama Lions catering van will be present."
Mr Maclean said the markets will coincide with Lions Awareness Day, "which is held to promote the activities and objectives of Lions International, as well as appealing for new members".
"Lions Clubs are non-denominational groups where individuals join together to donate some of their valuable time and effort in aiding their communities and meeting humanitarian needs in a sociable environment," he said.
"The Lions Club of Mount Panorama will have an information stall for those wishing to obtain further details, or if you can't make the markets, search online at Mount Panorama Lions Club - Lions e-Clubhouse or the MountPanoramaLionsBathurst Facebook page."
The Riverside Markets will be held at Lions Berry Park this Saturday, March 4 from 8am to 1pm.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.