AN open invitation has been issued for anyone in the Bathurst community to attend a special International Women's Day event.
Bathurst Regional Council's only female councillors, Kirralee Burke and Marg Hogan, were given the opportunity to take the lead on planning the event that will celebrate women in the community.
As they pieced together the event, the key thing they wanted to do was to provide an opportunity for connection.
"Connection was at the heart of it. We don't want people to walk into a space where they're just walking past displays with pamphlets," Cr Hogan said.
"Everybody so far who is doing a display has an interactive activity with it to offer people a genuine point of connection."
They also wanted to offer something for everyone, and that is what they believe will be the case at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, March 8.
"We're going to throw open the doors to the courtyard. We'll have live music - Smith & Jones and Harriet Fahey will be playing - and the CWA have kindly offered to do the barbecue and make purple cupcakes," Cr Hogan said.
Cr Burke added, "There is going to be a little flower poesy making workshop, or write a card to an inspirational woman or inspirational man who has supported you in your life, that kind of connected-type stuff."
Female tradies from Skillset and the Charles Sturt University engineering department will be part of the event, showcasing their skills through different activities, and Julie Fairley from IBM will share her experiences in her role as the guest speaker.
There will also be a photobooth, as well as a kids corner that will be coordinated by Centacare, making it an ideal family event.
Cr Burke, who is the mother of three young children, said this was really important to her.
"Young families now, just generally, you have to have parents out working, so to be able to have events you can all go to together is really important, more so than ever," she said.
While it is an International Women's Day event, attendance is by no means limited to women.
In fact, they hope to see plenty of men there showing their support.
"One of the things I said from the get-go is, even though it's International Women's Day, I don't want a room full of women," Cr Hogan said.
"We need men there. We need good men in the room."
The event will run for three hours, from 11am to 2pm, and it is entirely free to attend.
For more information, visit council's website.
