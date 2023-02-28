Bathurst bowlers enjoy contests in Lithgow

The open pennants season is now in full swing with all the grades from Majellan putting their best on show, just unfortunately that this was not enough for some. This is how the week rolled.
Sunday, February 19: Majellan versus Wallerawang at Wallerawang, grade seven
Rink three: J Bosson, M Parker, P Zylstra and J Roberson were level after seven ends of play against J Cornwell, C Brown, N Turner and J Whittaker. Team Wang soon snuck into the lead with only a couple of points between them both Team Wang winning 19-14.
Rink four: R Adams, M Stephens, G Hallett and P Clark scored on the opening three ends of their match against J Egan, J Fraser, P Williams and D Nunan. The scores were soon level on the 15th (12-all) with Team Majellan opening the gap and taking the win 23-17.
Rink five: D Sanders, L Draper, P Hope, and T Smith were on the back foot against M Lane, K Fraser, B Cornwell and J Nunan who were up 16-8 by the 11th. Team Majellan fought back to take the lead on the 13th after two five-point ends to bring them back into the game and take the win 28-19. Majellan wining 9-1 (65-55)
Tuesday, February 21
Rink two: Tony Smith, Jim Clark and Gary Cameron were level on the sixth (6-all) against Kevin Dwyer, Ron Hogan and Noel Witney. The scores were again tied on the 15th (14-all) and again on the last 21-all requiring an extra end of play with Team Witney snatching victory 22-21.
Rink three: George Ballard (swing bowler), Mick Burke and Allan Clark never looked the goods against George Ballard, Keith Pender and Max Elms. Team Elms was out to a 14-4 lead by the 13th and went onto win the match 21-10.
Rink four: Bryce Peard, Dick Graham and Tony Urza had a ten point lead by the 10th (17-7) against Fred Pearce, John Toole and Robin Moore. Team Urza kept the momentum going and went onto win the match 27-13.
Rink five: Jake Shurmer, Ian Warren and Terry Burke were 3-all after four ends of play against Bill Mackey, Peter Ryan and Ron McGarry. The scores were level again on the 13th (10-all) with Team McGarry taking an advantage to win by seven, 21-14.
Rink six: Bob Charlton, Peter Phegan and Brian Hope were off and running from the opening end against John Mackey, Russ McPherson and Peter Hope. Team (P) Hope came back to level the scores on the fifth (5-all), with Team (B) Hope taking control and the win 22-11.
Rink seven: Peter Drew, Robert Raithby and Colin Pickstone opened their scoring with four points on the fourth and were stuck on that score until the 12th against Ted Parker, Terry Chifley and Josh Roberson. Team Roberson out to a 28-7 lead by the 15th and took an easy win 32-12.
Wednesday, February 22
Rink four: Gayle Howard, Des Sanders (swing bowler), Sue Murray and Robyn Adams gained the advantage against Val Zylstra, Des Sanders, Sally Colebatch and Kerry Lucas in the opening 12 ends. Team Lucas fought back and stopped Team Adams in their tracks to take the win 21-12.
Rink five: Betsy Thornberry, Marleen Taylor and Allan Clark were down for the count against Beryl Flanagan, Robyn Stenhouse and Mel Parker. Team Clark couldn't gain any advantage with Team Parker storming home 20-14.
Saturday, February 25
Rink two: Peter Phegan and Robin Moore opened the scoring in their match against Dennis Harvey and Jim Clark. Team Clark held the lead for the match from the 2nd end to the last to take an 8 point win, 23-15.
Rink three: Terry Clark, Andrew Moffatt and Noel Witney were up 14-0 by the seventh against Peter Mathis, Peter Zylstra and Josh Roberson. Team Roberson struggled to get both eyes open in the end and went down convincingly 26-9.
Rink four: Jeff Adams, Ron McGarry and Hugh Brennan had their work cut out for them against Max Elms, Geoff Thorn and Paul Francis who were up 19-4 by the 11th. Team Francis held the lead to the end winning 25-16.
Rink five: Phillipe Legall (swing bowler), Ron Hogan and Tim Pickstone held the lead early against Phillipe Legall, John Toole and Peter Hope. Team Hope fought back to gain a three-point lead on the 16th (16-13). Team Pickstone then took the lead back only to lose it on the last with Team Hope taking the win 20-19.
Sunday, February 19:
Majellan versus Club Lithgow at Lithgow, grade four
Rink eight: John Crocker, Paul Francis, Lacie Koszta and John Finlay had their work ahead of them against P Kearny, S Campbell, G Mendoza and W Kennedy. Team Majellan came back to level the scores on the 10th (9-all) and from there took the lead to the end to win 23-17.
Rink nine: Trevor Sharpham, Tony Urza, John Hobson and Craig Bush were up 14-2 by the 10th against J Bannerman, C Sutherland, B Perry and D Robson. Team Majellan were never threatened for this match and took an easy win 22-12.
Rink ten: Dave Josh, Mick Sewell, Mick Nobes and Paul Galvin looked like they were going to continue the treand against W Gillespie, R Bilby, J Perry and F Mierczak. However, Team Lithgow had other plans and leveled the scores on the 13th (11-all) and went onto win the match 20-16 Majellan win 9-1 (61-49)
Majellan versus Molong at Majellan, grave five
Rink one: Ted Parker, Sue Murray, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney were up by 5 (15-9) by the 13th against Ronni Z, Mark W, Matt L and Kevin B. Team Majellan held off the opposition to hold the lead to the end winning 21-14.
Rink two: Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Hugh Brennan and Tim Pickstone were in a battle from the start against Luke Neil, Brian Beaty, Ben Brown and Chris B. With nothing between the teams for the entire match it was going to come down to the last bowl, with Team Molong winning 23-18.
Rink three: Graham Scott, Peter Drew, Ron Hollebone and Allan Clark were never in their match against Floyd M, Di Wilson, Craig T and Glenn S. Team Molong were clinical in the match with many opportunities going begging for Majellan. Molong winning 21-11. Molong win 9-1 (58-50)
Majellan versus Oberon at Majellan, grade seven
Rink four: Robyn Adams, Merle Stephens, Greg Hallett and Pauline Clark were level on the third (3-all) against S Foley, R Staggs, S Nestorovic and H Braun. Team Oberon went on from there to lead all the way to the end to win 21-14.
Rink five: John Bosson, Mel Parker, Peter Zylstra and Josh Roberson were in the same boat against K Hancox, G Coombes, A Buckley and R Williams who dominated the lead from the start. Team Oberon holding out the Majellan players winning 19-15.
Rink six: Des Sanders, Liz Draper, Peter Hope and Tiger Smith had to fight to stay in the match against N Fitzpatrick, N Martens, D Carter and J McQueen. Team Majellan did well to stay amongst it with level scores on the 19th (13-all). Team Oberon holding on to the win 17-13. Oberon win 10-0 (57-41)
This wraps up a big week at the Majellan, unlucky to some and congratulations to the teams getting the points on the board. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
Zone 4 Pennants, round two
The grade fours were successful against Lithgow Workies on Sunday. While they won only one of three rinks, the two losses were only by three and four shots. Alby's team's margin of 14 shots gave them the Big Board and another seven points. Bathurst City 8, Lithgow Workies 2.
The grade sevens had a bad day against Wallerawang, losing all three rinks. The opposition was just too good for the home team. Thanks go to Ian Shaw for preparing the green and umpiring, Judy Rodenhuis for scoring, Joe Young for manning the barbecue and Nev Townsend behind the bar. Thanks also to the ladies for supplying the morning tea. Wallerawang 10 points, Bathurst City 0.
Club Championships
1. Fours
The team of Alby Homer, Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley and Paul Reece triumphed over the crew of Bobby Bourke, Ian Schofield, Chris Stafford and Anthony Morrissey with a score of 32-14.
After being 4-all after five ends, Alby's team was dominant, leading 18-7 after the thirteenth end. A five for Bobbie's team had them on 20-14 but Alby's side took all before them in the last five ends.
2. A singles
Mick Hall was successful in his match against Alex Birkens, winning with a score of 25-18. Alex led early; Mick equalised then passed him on 8-4; Alex came back at 8-all. Mick then had the better of the green, winning eight ends in a row and earning thirteen shots. While Alex won the next five ends and eight shots, it wasn't enough, Mick was first to 25.
3. B singles
Trevor Kellock came from well behind Bruce Rich to win their game. Bruce was playing well with a score of 17-3 after eleven ends. This grew to 22-7 after the seventeenth end. Trevor must have found his line and length, winning seven ends to be only a shot down on 22-23. Bruce scored a single but Trevor took the match with a two and a single to win by a shot, 25-24.
Ian Shaw started very well in his game against Louise Hall, having a 15-1 score after eight ends. Louise narrowed the gap, winning four of five ends and eleven shots to be only four shots down. Ian was stronger in the latter half of the game, winning the required nine shots while Louise won four. The final score: 25-16.
Socials
Wednesday, February 22; played on green two
Game one, rink eight: Norm Hayes, Ian Schofield and Barry McPherson won their game against Kevin Miller, Jim Grives and Brian Burke with the score on 25-22. Norm's crew were always in front, leading 9-1, then 14-6 after the tenth end. Kevin's side rallied, scoring a five to bring them within a shot of the lead however Norm's team kicked on to lead 25-15 with two ends to go. Kevin and Co. scored seven in those last two ends.
Game two, rink nine: Garry Hotham and Anthony Morrissey came home strongly in their game against Ray Noonan and Ian Shaw. A six for Garry and Anthony gave them an edge with the score on 12-6 after six ends and 18-14 after sixteen. Cleaning up the last five ends sealed the win with a score of 25-14.
Game three, rink 10: It was good to see Jack Smith back on the green after some time. He played with Alby Homer and Phill Murray against Bobby Bourke, Peter Drew and Trevor Kellock. Alby's team were well in front when Bobbie's team scored a seven, putting then only one shot behind on 11-10. Alby's team had the better of the remaining ends, winning on 25-17.
Game four, rink 11: In a see-sawing game, Joe Young and John Martin defeated Ian Cunningham and John McDonagh with a score of 25-19. Joe and John had a good start with twelve shots on the board after six ends. After the fourteenth end, Ian and John had fought back to be all-square on 14-all, then leading 19-14 after sixteen. Joe and John combined well to win the last five ends and eleven shots.
Game five, rink 12: Bob Lindsay, Paul Rodenhuis and Marg Miller had an easy win over Denis Oxley, Ken Fulton and Robert Keady with the score of 27-8. While Denis' team scored four in the first two ends, Bob's team conceded very few ends thereafter.
Saturday, February 25
Game one, rink three: Garry Hotham and Paul Rodenhuis had a close win over Norm Hayes and Joe Young with a score of 18-15. Norm and Joe were first away but by the sixth end, Garry and Paul had equalised on 4-all. They then took the lead, having the score on 14-6 after thirteen ends. Norm and Joe came back, winning four ends and six shots to be only two shots down after the seventeenth. The last four ends went 4-3 to Garry and Paul.
Game two, rink 10: Ron Cambey, Nev Townsend and Arch Ledger defeated the team of Bob Lindsay, Jim Grives and James Nau with a 27-12 scoreline. While it was 5-all after six ends, Ron's team had a strong run of eight ends, adding eleven shots to their score. Bob's side broke into double figures with a three and a two in the last two ends.
Game three, rink 11: A close one-shot win went to the team of Kevin Miller, Phill Murray and Grant Brunton when they played Pat Duff, Judy Rodenhuis and Flynn Armstrong. Pat's team were well in front, leading 11-3 then 16-8 after fifteen ends. Kevin's team then took charge winning all of the last six ends, including the winning single.
Learn to Play Bowls
Learn to Play Lawn Bowls for University of the Third Age (U3a) members and juniors sessions are held every Friday from 4pm to 5.30pm. Anyone, young or old is welcome to come along and learn this very inclusive game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.