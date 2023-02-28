Bathurst bowlers enjoy contests in Lithgow

Game one, rink eight: Norm Hayes, Ian Schofield and Barry McPherson won their game against Kevin Miller, Jim Grives and Brian Burke with the score on 25-22. Norm's crew were always in front, leading 9-1, then 14-6 after the tenth end. Kevin's side rallied, scoring a five to bring them within a shot of the lead however Norm's team kicked on to lead 25-15 with two ends to go. Kevin and Co. scored seven in those last two ends.