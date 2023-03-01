Western Advocate

The nature of business is changing and a multi-storey medical centre in the CBD won't change that | Letter

By Lorraine Sargeant
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are many for lease signs around the Bathurst central business district. Pictures by Chris Seabrook

RE: Proposed integrated medical centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.