Bunnings DA approved by Lithgow City Council

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
An impression of the site that has been approved in the Pottery Plaza. Photo supplied by Lithgow City Council.

A BIGGER Bunnings is set to be built in Lithgow following the approval of a development application at the February ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council.

