A BIGGER Bunnings is set to be built in Lithgow following the approval of a development application at the February ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council.
"This is a great DA proposal for Lithgow and Bunnings. It's taking it away from the Main Street, where it's dangerous. It's absolute mayhem," councillor Almudena Bryce said.
The topic was the subject of heated debate as residents and councillors expressed their concerns about the impact the new site would have on traffic flow.
While the current Bunnings is on the Bathurst end of Lithgow's Main Street, the new store is proposed for Pottery Plaza in Lithgow's south.
Councillor Stephen Lesslie said it would worry him very much "if that site ends up being a rat run from West Lithgow to East Lithgow and East Lithgow to West Lithgow".
Councillor Lesslie asked questions relating to his concerns, which were addressed by Lithgow City Council general manager Craig Butler, who advised he couldn't provide specifics as the director of planning was absent due to illness.
Councillor Lesslie proposed a motion to defer the development application vote, but it was lost.
The development application motion was eventually passed and mayor Maree Statham thanked the councillors.
"It's a great day for Lithgow. Well done. Thank you, councillors, for having faith in our staff," she said.
Bunnings area manager Michele Ward has previously said that the proposed new store represents an investment of more than $13 million and will span more than 6000 square metres - 1500 square metres larger than the existing store.
She has said the store will create 35 new jobs and feature an improved store layout, nursery, a timber trade drive-through and car park for more than 100 cars.
Elsewhere in the region, Bunnings moved from Bathurst Road in Orange to a bigger site on the Northern Distributor in June 2016.
