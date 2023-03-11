PUTTING the 'real' in real estate is something that Ashleigh Smith prides herself on, and is the reason why she has been named in the top five agents in Bathurst.
The only female and the only agent aged under 30 to be ranked in the Rate My Agent's top five, this is something that Ms Smith has been aiming for.
Now her goal is to reach number one, and while she admits it will be hard to top the seven-time winner - Raine and Horne Bathurst's Grant Maskill-Dowton - she won't stop trying.
"It's very exciting ... it was something on my vision board and so I'm super excited to have cracked it," Ms Smith said.
"It's going to be a hard job [to get to number one], but honestly, if I come second to Grant that's something that I would happily do because he is an absolutely phenomenal agent, but it's good to have good competition and I'm just really proud of myself."
The Bestwick real estate agent has been in the industry for 10 years this year, and having worked her way up through the ranks, she can deal with multiple situations and answer almost any question asked by her clients.
Ms Smith began in property management, where she learnt the ropes for two years before moving on to strata management.
After another four years, she then moved into sales and hasn't looked back.
Helping people navigate the bumpy road that is buying or selling a house, and giving them the best advice possible is what she prides herself on.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We really are here for the people, not ourselves," Ms Smith said.
"We're here to help people through their journey and it can be very stressful. We're coming into a period of time where we're going to have a lot of stress-selling, people selling under pressure not necessarily because they want to but financially they've got no choice.
"So the fact that we can approach such an emotional situation with a lot of grace and understanding to make that process as stress free as we can is something that we really pride ourselves on.
"And those reviews at Rate My Agent are just a reflection of how we approach things and deal with everyone."
Using social media as a platform, Ms Smith is always providing her followers with important information and behind the scene footage of new listings.
A sales technique that not many agents in Bathurst do.
"I think one thing that I really love about it is being able to educate people," Ms Smith said.
"I think having a platform and being able to educate people and help them through the process so it's not as daunting is important.
"And also starting my career as a receptionist role essentially and then building up I've learnt every facet. So every single thing I have experience in and I can understand every person's needs from that."
Being named in the top five agents in the region based on people's feedback is very validating for Ms Smith.
She said getting top reviews from clients tells her she's on the right path with her social, digital, and audio-visual marketing strategies.
"We're a bit different with our marketing strategy, we're very social media orientated, we've got fly throughs, we do drone work, we've got web booklets, big sign boards," Ms Smith said.
"That's something that a lot of agents don't necessarily do, or are slowly catching up on, and the fact that we've achieved such success being almost the black sheep in town is just an attribute to people being open to a new way of real estate and marketing and a new approach."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.