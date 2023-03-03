Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight, wish I may, wish I might, wish upon this star tonight.
And, during the month of March, the team at Bathurst Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) are helping the wishes of young people come true, with the PCYC StarJump Challenge.
Between March 1, and March 31, participants are encouraged to commit to star jumping each day, and gaining sponsorships to raise money for the PCYC youth life changing RISEUP programs.
These programs include the Fit for Life, Fit to Learn, Fit for Work, Fit for Change, and other initiatives which assist youth in developing positive pathways to employment or further education.
Staff at Bathurst PCYC are committing to raising $5000 over the course of the month, with club manager Linda Clemens personally pledging to raise $1000.
"I've got to raise $1000 and I said that I would do 20 star jumps a day," she said.
As well as several staff and members of PCYC dedicating their time and energy to raise money for the challenge, fundraising merchandise is also available for purchase in the Bathurst club.
"We've actually got some red stars ... 'twinkle' is what we call them, so that people can purchase them and donate as well, and we've got some socks and hats for sale for $20 each," Ms Clemens said.
In addition to having items available for purchase in the centre, representatives from Bathurst PCYC will be present in the Armada Shopping Centre, calling for donations.
"We'll be at the shopping centre for two days a week in the month of March so that people can donate there as well, and they can purchase our red stars, 'twinkle', and there's a couple of different prices and sizes that they can purchase, and we just put them on our wall here in the club," Ms Clemens said.
Though the primary purpose of the StarJump challenge is to raise money to support youth, it also provides attendees at PCYC with the opportunity to participate in a fun activity that encourages fitness, all while promoting the star logo.
"The star is actually in our logo for PCYC and star jumping is about keeping fit and healthy and it helps us make a difference for our younger communities," Ms Clemens said.
"We've been star jumping everyday for our warmup in gymnastics, and a lot of the kids are buying 'twinkle' and putting their name on it and putting it on the wall and getting a lot of joy out of doing that."
While the majority of the funds raised from the StarJump Challenge will directly assist youth in the Bathurst community, any additional funds raised will be donated to mission clubs in rural and remote areas.
"Our mission clubs are those in places like Bourke, Broken Hill, Walgett, Moree," Ms Clemens said.
"Funding that our clubs make, we use to support those mission clubs ... so we're supporting them by keeping our doors open so that there's a safe place for kids to come in and participate and feel like they belong."
The StarJump Challenge will come to a close on April 1, which coincides with the anniversary of the opening of the first PCYC in 1937.
Those wishing to donate to the challenge can do so online through the PCYC website.
