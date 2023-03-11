IT'S been a seven years strong scenario for the city's leading real estate agent, who has been Bathurst's number one since 2017.
With dreams of becoming an architect, Grant Maskill-Dowton decided he would give real estate a go before he began studying.
Fast-forward 20 years, and Mr Maskill-Dowton couldn't imagine being in any other profession.
Now a director at Raine and Horne Bathurst, and the region's seven-time number one real estate agent - according to Rate My Agent - Mr Maskill-Dowton is proud to have created a reputation of being the best at what he does.
"I think this award is really important in the fact that it's based on people's experience with you, so it's not just based on numbers and sale figures," he said.
"It's the highest level of recommendations and testimonials you can have and then they get counted up for the whole region.
"So to me that's the award worth winning because it shows that people are comfortable dealing with you on the biggest transaction that they'll ever have."
Mr Maskill-Dowton has been in the real estate industry for 20 years.
He has been with Raine and Horne for around 11 years and became a director at the agency about six years ago.
He said there's a fine art to being a successful real estate agent. It's important to find the balance between keeping both the buyer and the seller happy.
Buying and selling can be an incredibly stressful time for people, and helping clients get through the process as smoothly as possible is something Mr Maskill-Dowton prides himself on.
"Although the owner of the property pays us to sell, we've equally got to get the buyer engaged with us as well, then everyone at the end has the right result," he said.
"Buying and selling is probably one of the most stressful things people can do.
"Every person has a different reason to buy, everyone has a different reason to sell, some are good reasons and some aren't, so it's being able to adapt to each situation.
"I've always prided myself on exceptional customer service, so people knew where they stood and what was going on. But also priding myself in getting the absolute best result for everyone involved."
Being Bathurst born and bred has played a significant role in two of Mr Maskill-Dowton's favourite parts of the job; finding first-home-buyers a house and selling heritage homes.
Perhaps his love for heritage homes stems from the desire to become an architect when he was younger.
And being a Bathurst boy from the start, helping other locals get into the market and achieve the big milestone of securing their first house holds a warm spot in his heart.
"First-home-buyers for all of us, I think, is the biggest win because it's exciting to see them make that first step," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
"I have a real soft spot for the older heritage homes in Bathurst and that's probably been an avenue that I've specialised in for a long time.
"I think those homes, people are like custodians to them, they never really own them, they just house-sit them and they get passed onto the next person. So that market I think is fascinating as well because you're selling part of history."
But whether he's selling a brand new home that's the start of someone's life journey, or a heritage home that represents the end of an era, Mr Maskill-Dowton said he wouldn't have a successful career if it wasn't for the Raine and Horne clients.
In a small country city like Bathurst, word-of-mouth can easily make or break a reputation, so having clients return, or recommend him is something that Mr Maskill-Dowton takes very seriously.
And is why being named the number one agent in Bathurst in the Rate My Agent awards means a lot to him.
"For me, I think the biggest thing is just thanking everyone that supports us," he said.
"My biggest thing is repeat of business, referral and everything like that. So I think it's a big thank you to Bathurst people out there who keep coming back, who keep using our services. Without them this wouldn't be possible.
"There's nothing better than seeing a local achieve what they want to achieve as well. So it's really humbling in the fact that this award is based on peoples' experiences and that's really why I do it, so that's why I take it seriously."
