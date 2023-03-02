SILVERWARE will be on often for Rugby Union on Friday night, as it looks to claim its second Bonnor Cup title in three years and continue Bathurst's stranglehold on the Twenty20 competition.
Rugby Union will clash with Cavaliers at Wade Park on Friday, having defeated local rivals ORC in the semi-final last month.
Bulldogs skipper Ryan Peacock said he's feeling confident heading into Friday night's decider against last year's runners-up.
"I think our chances are pretty good. To be honest, we've had the wood over them for the past few seasons. I'm pretty confident we can get the job done," he said.
"Obviously a grand final is a different ball game, but we're pretty confident with the way we play our T20 cricket, regardless of who we're playing against."
Bulldogs' Bonnor Cup campaign started back at Morse Park on December 4, which resulted in a six-wicket win over Bathurst City in their first pool stage match.
Next came another six-wicket win over Centrals just under two weeks later at Wade Park.
Bulldogs next downed City Colts by 19-runs at Loco Oval on January 22, before a 24-run win over Orange City on February 3.
With four wins from as many matches, Rugby Union secured top spot in pool A, progressing to the semi-final to face local rivals ORC, the runners-up of pool B.
That semi-final match took place last month on February 17, with the Bulldogs securing a 28-win over the Tigers, while the chance of having an all-Bathurst final was missed when Cavaliers bested City Colts by 53 runs on February 24.
Heading into the final, Peacock believes his side has all the assets to make them a successful Twenty20 team.
"I think our ability to shut down the game in the field, maintaining the score at the rate we want and we've pretty good at taking wickets in the Power Play," he said.
"That will be a big thing on Friday, if we can take a couple of early wickets. That will go a long way to winning the game."
Peacock pointed towards the likes of Sam Macpherson and Dubbo CYMS Cougars marquee Bailey Edmunds to play a big role in deciding the outcome of the final.
"I think Sam is very dangerous in T20 cricket, especially with the field up early," he said.
"Bailey Edmunds has been taking wickets, taking five-for in our semi-final. He'll be a key one for us too."
While it may be an Orange District Cricket Association-organised competition, non-Orange teams have excel in the Bonnor Cup in recent years.
Lithgow Lightning caused a major upset in winning the 2017 decider, while Centennials Bulls defeated Bathurst City in the 2018 final.
St Pat's Old Boys overcame Orange City the following season, but they were unable to go back-to-back after losing to Cavaliers in 2020.
Rugby Union claimed its last Bonnor Cup title in 2021 against Orange City, with St Pat's Old Boys having won last year's crown, defeating local hopefuls Cavaliers.
"It's always good to see the other Bathurst boys do well, even if it isn't us," Peacock said.
"It's always good fun going over there. It's a good competition, so it's good to have Bathurst teams in there at the pointy end."
