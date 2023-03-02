Orange rail group talks track straightening as it pushes to join Bathurst Bullet

EXTENDING the Bathurst Bullet to Orange would lead to thousands more people using the service, the Orange Rail Action Group believes.
The group, which has been lobbying for improved rail services for Orange over the past decade, has called on the NSW Government to "take the next step" and is pushing for track straightening on some parts of the line.
With the state election looming on March 25 and discussion about rail largely absent from the campaign, Orange Rail Action Group member Peter Bilenkij said solutions were within reach for government.
"We've been working for 10 years for a morning service and to get tracks straightened," he said.
"The number one priority is to get an early morning train from Orange by extending the Bathurst Bullet, but that's been knocked back by the government because the travel time between Orange, Bathurst and Lithgow is too long.
"The reason for that is the track has too many tight curves. It was built in Queen Victoria's time and hasn't been changed.
"Coach connections have been made from Orange to Bathurst, for which we are very grateful, but it's time the government took that next step.
"The action group co-operated with two rail experts, Philip Laird and Max Michell, and they did a report on the same track. They pointed out that 26 mins could be saved by some very basic changes. The current government has all that information."
That report, presented to a national railway conference in 2019, proposed replacing curves with straighter track at three major sites, including between Rydal and Tarana, and between Locksley and Brewongle.
Improvements to the train line between Bathurst and Lithgow have also been suggested by the Bathurst Rail Action Group in the past.
Though the proposed Lithgow to Katoomba Great Western Highway upgrade has been the big-ticket item for the NSW Government in terms of transport in the region, there have been a number of investments made in rail.
The most recent was the announcement that Wallerawang Station would be reopened after 30 years and $7 million would be spent on upgrades to the station as it joined the Bathurst Bullet timetable.
The Orange Rail Action Group believes that improving services in the Bathurst to Orange corridor will help drive growth in the region, as evidenced by a petition and survey conducted in 2019 which culminated in Orange MP Phil Donato handing a 10,000-strong signed petition to parliament.
"We did a survey with the CWD [Orange's Central Western Daily] on how many people would use an early morning train," Mr Bilenkij said.
"We calculated that at least 20,000 people from Orange would use the train in a one year period.
"It would promote intra-regional transport and provide an alternative to motor vehicles; it would promote regionalisation."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
