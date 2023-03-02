Western Advocate

Orange rail group talks track straightening as it pushes to join Bathurst Bullet

By Dominic Unwin
Orange Rail Action Group meets with Orange City Council councillors and staff in February 2023 to discuss the state of rail services. Picture supplied

EXTENDING the Bathurst Bullet to Orange would lead to thousands more people using the service, the Orange Rail Action Group believes.

