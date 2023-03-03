Western Advocate

Zoe Walsh gained a lot from Rotary Youth Leadership Award seven-day residential leadership experience

Updated March 4 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak president Mitchell Bestwick, RYLA participant Zoe Walsh and Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak youth director Narelle Druitt.

A RECENT participant in a Rotary youth leadership program says she gained so much from the experience that she'd now like to act as a mentor for the intake next year.

