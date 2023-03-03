A RECENT participant in a Rotary youth leadership program says she gained so much from the experience that she'd now like to act as a mentor for the intake next year.
Zoe Walsh from Lithgow TAFE attended the week-long RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award) seven-day residential.
She gave an overview of her experience at Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak's recent breakfast meeting - as did Denison College Bathurst Campus student Ada Banks and MacKillop College students Jaime Charlton and Samantha Seaman, who took part in RYPEN (Rotary Youth Program of Enrichment).
"Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak youth director Narelle Druitt, having met them before their adventures, commented on the increase in positive confidence, maturity and professionalism exhibited by them all since their return," the club's PR director Jenny White said.
RYPEN is for year nine students, while the RYLA seven-day residential is for 18- to 30-year-olds.
"Both programs offer insights into and for the development of effective communication, resilience and confidence while broadening horizons culturally, socially and academically through games, challenges and guest speakers," Ms White said.
"RYLA also focuses on enhancing leadership skills and developing the participants' ability to build on their own strengths and talents.
"While the three younger participants stated it was a brilliant opportunity, enjoying the exchanging of ideas, problem-solving and social aspects, Zoe couldn't speak highly enough of her RYLA experience.
"In particular, she enjoyed the social awareness of the course, the highlights of which were the yarning circle discussing the Voice proposal for parliament and sitting next to an astrophysicist at the Saturday night dinner - someone Zoe said she would never have dreamed of meeting, never mind having some brilliant conversation with.
"Gaining so much from her experience, Zoe has now applied to be a mentor for next year's intake."
Ms White said Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak is "delighted to have provided such a great opportunity for Ada, Jaime, Samantha and Zoe" and the club encourages would-be applicants to like the club's Facebook page for notification of the next intake.
