A MINORITY government made up of Labor, the Greens and independents runs the risk of creating a "fair bit of chaos", Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has warned.
Going into his first election as the NSW Nationals leader, Mr Toole has told the regional media that independent candidates might be nice people and "might have a nice smile" but that does not necessarily mean they can deliver for their voters.
But he has received a pointed response from the independent Member for Orange Phil Donato (formerly of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers), who said independents put their electorates first and are answerable to their constituents.
Mr Toole's comments at an online press conference for rural journalists this week follow the Nationals losing the seats of Barwon and Murray to the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers' Roy Butler and Helen Dalton (who have since become independents) respectively at the 2019 state poll.
Closer to Bathurst, the Nationals failed to wrest back the seat of Orange from Mr Donato in 2019 after he won a byelection in 2016.
The Nationals did, however, retain all their seats in NSW at last year's federal election.
Speaking to rural journalists, Mr Toole said he wasn't thinking about a potential wish-list that might be presented to the NSW Coalition from rural independents if their support ends up being decisive for a minority government.
"I think we actually have to wait and see what the election result's going to be. Realistically, it's going to be a tight election," he said.
"This is going to be an election that is determined seat by seat, booth by booth, and people might think that an independent, at the end of the day, is a nice person, they might have a nice smile, but they actually can deliver very little," he said.
"I think the thing that keeps me awake at night is that if we have a minority government that's actually made up of Labor, Greens and independents, then I think we're going to see a fair bit of chaos here in the state about trying to move forward."
Independents, he said, will not be "there in the interests of the whole of regional NSW".
Responding to Mr Toole's comments, Orange MP Mr Donato said the coming state election would, ultimately, "be the community's determination on the performance of the government over the past four years".
"Independent representation in regional NSW isn't a fad or phenomenon - our community have been strongly represented by independents, including the late Peter Andren [long-time federal Member for Calare]," he said.
"I was elected at the 2016 byelection by a community who felt ignored and neglected by the major party of the day.
"I have always represented the communities of the Orange electorate as an independent voice, always putting my electorate first and answerable to my constituents first and foremost.
"As an independent I cannot be bought and won't be silenced; in fact, it was that approach I took in holding government accountable and ultimately strong-armed the Liberal-National Government into delivering close to half a billion dollars in drought relief for our drought-stricken farmers and communities across the whole of regional NSW.
"Governments don't like the idea of a minority, because they cannot just steamroll legislation for their own agenda, they have to consider the voice of the community represented by their democratically elected member."
Mr Toole began his press conference by running through a number of the NSW Coalition's recent election announcements, including cash payments of up to $36,000 for police relocating to work in some of the state's more remote communities and $250 million to boost mobile reception in small communities, tourism hotspots and along key transport corridors.
In terms of the police announcement, Mr Toole said there were 56 locations that had been identified as remote or special remote (which includes Walgett, Coonamble, Broken Hill and Hay).
"We have actually sat down with the Police Association, we've sat down with police officers that have worked in a number of these areas, and they've said that the best way of getting more police officers out into regional NSW and into those special remote communities is to offer an incentive around pay," he said.
"And they've actually said that that figure is a good way of attracting police officers into those communities."
The $36,000 will be paid over five years. The scheme, proposed to be rolled out from July 1, will total an investment of $7.5 million over five years.
On a different subject, Mr Toole was asked about poor results for wait times at Bathurst Hospital in the latest Bureau of Health Information report (for October to December 2022).
He said specific questions about the results should be directed to the Western NSW Local Health District, but he did point to the NSW Government's announcement last year that it would give the hospital a $200 million upgrade.
