Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Orange MP Phil Donato at odds over the power of the political independent

Updated March 4 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole and the independent Member for Orange Phil Donato.

A MINORITY government made up of Labor, the Greens and independents runs the risk of creating a "fair bit of chaos", Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has warned.

