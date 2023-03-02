ELEVEN days of heartbreak, sorrow and hope have come to an end for Bob Cutler and his best friend Missy, who have been reunited after the beloved pet went missing from her home.
The horror began for the pair on February 18 when Mr Cutler was down by the river at his son's property outside of the Bathurst township when a mini cyclone ripped through the valleys.
Thunder boomed as lightning bolts darted across the sky in the moments around the time Mr Cutler wondered about his little dog, who had been in the family for 13 and a half years.
"I thought she would be scared so I went back up to my house and she was gone," he said.
"I looked that afternoon for her but I only had a few hours of light left. I thought she'd come back but she didn't."
The following day was the start of what would be Mr Cutler's 11-day search for Missy through thousands of acres of untamed mountain country, and after days without luck, he began to think the worst.
"I thought I was looking for a body," he said.
"There were a lot of water puddles left over from the rain in the little valleys I went to so I thought she'd be right for water, but there are wild pigs and wild dogs out there, eagles take them too. They'd take a dog like Missy no problem.
"I was thinking about the horrendous death she might have had and how she would've suffered just by sheer fright.
"I never ever thought I'd get her back alive but I wasn't going to give up on her."
After an unsuccessful trip to Wattle Flat on February 27 to see a lost dog that resembled Missy, Mr Cutler the next morning sat with a cup of coffee in hand looking out at his property when the phone rang.
"It was one of my neighbours. He said 'I just went out to feed the chooks and found a little dog laying in the grass near the chook pen'. His property is up towards the back of mine where my dog would've headed and I got so excited," Mr Cutler said.
"I jumped in the car and I raced down there. As soon as he got out of the car holding her, I just lost it. I cried my eyes out.
"She put her head down on my arm and went right to sleep. She's slept like a log ever since, she's eaten like a horse and she doesn't let me out of her sight and I don't let her out of mine."
Missy was treated to fillet steak and sausages on her arrival home before she took a trip to the vets, who found she had a degree of malnutrition and developed conjunctivitis from the walkabout.
"She's also going to get a pedicure and a shampoo after the groomer on Limekilns Road sent me a message to bring her in for a makeover," Mr Cutler said with glee.
If there's one thing Mr Cutler learned after he made a post on Facebook about Missy, it's that the Bathurst community does not shy away from supporting another in need.
"People's love for animals really shone through with the comments and amount of likes. It just showed what a great town we live in. The support we've had is very touching," he said.
Missy is now solely an indoor dog and awaits her new companion who will join her in the coming days.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
