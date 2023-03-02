HAVING saved four match points, and with her entire team watching courtside, Eglinton's Grace Schumacher celebrated one of her most thrilling wins in her University of South Florida Bulls career during their tie against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Schumacher recorded a comeback 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) victory over her opposing Wildcats number two player Justine Leong after winning five straight points in the third set tiebreak.
USF had been trailing Northwestern 3-0 in the seven-match tie before the team began a turnaround, which culminated in Schumacher's dramatic final set showdown.
Schumacher had also saved a match point when down 5-4 in the third set.
The win was even more special for Schumacher as it came during the American Athletic Conference's (AAC) cancer awareness round, where the Eglinton talent played in memory of her uncle, Col, who died last year.
Schumacher played great tennis under pressure to rescue to match and win the tie for the Bulls, who have moved to a 4-4 record for the season.
"I was down in the match the whole time except right at the end. I played some really good points to save it," Schumacher said.
"She had three match points in a row during the tiebreak and I managed to still get the win. I was down 4-2, got it back to 4-all, but then she was up 6-5 before I sent it to a tiebreaker."
The pressure was on Schumacher not just from the match situation but from her teammates all there to watch the conclusion.
"In college tennis, when everyone finishes, they stand on the line of the other court and they're there cheering you on, while the other team is doing the same thing so it's pretty nerve-racking when it's the last match and everyone's watching - especially when it's a must-win match," Schumacher said.
USF have gone through equal amounts of wins and losses this year but Schumacher hopes a victory over the highly touted Wildcats can push the team to another level.
"We've played eight matches now and we're 4-4 now, and the team we beat were ranked pretty high. We have a different team this year and I think we'll do pretty well," she said.
"We've still got another 13 matches to go and they'll go into the conference tournament. From that, we'll be trying to get into the NCAA tournament, and beating this team will help us a lot in trying to get into that tournament."
South Florida now gets set for back-to-back home games against Louisiana Tech and Toledo on Friday and Sunday respectively.
