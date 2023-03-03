WARNING: some people will not like this article!
I'm seeing a lot of foxes around at the moment, which is partly to be expected on the back of a couple of wet seasons - they have plenty of rodents, rabbits, birds, insects, reptiles, amphibians and blackberries to eat.
Yes, I've seen foxes eating fruit!
And while brumbies in our alpine national parks currently make headlines, we hear far less about the feral cats, goats, deer, pigs, rabbits, starlings, mynahs, etc that are radically transforming our local bushland.
In fact, if taking a walk through our farms and bushland reserves, not considering kangaroos or native birdlife, you're far more likely to encounter a feral face than our own native wildlife.
Our track record of dealing with feral pests is patchy at best, reflecting both a lack of understanding of the bush in the political sphere and also our social priorities, which to date have consistently put environment down the list - as a 'nice to have' if the economy is going well.
I think it also reflects the discomfort many of us feel about killing animals, unless of course we can buy them in a packet and not identify with the cute furry face we plaster through our children's storybooks.
Exploding rabbit populations in the 19th and 20th centuries caused extensive damage to farming and became the focus of serious research and investment.
There were incentives to destroy rabbits, there was a market for the pelts and meat and ultimately there was the development, testing and release of pathogens that only affected the rabbits.
Rabbits have now been effectively constrained by two viruses, myxomatosis and calicivirus, which spread through wild populations somewhat like COVID did for humans, just far more deadly.
There has been research into control of carp with a virus that limits carp populations in their natural habitat overseas, but despite much research and investment in Australia, the virus remains unused, simply because 'we' can't decide to use it or not.
The science is quite clear, our decision-making ability is not.
I have pet rabbits for our children, and they are lovely animals. To ensure they survived we have had to have them vaccinated against calicivirus.
Wouldn't it be great if an equivalent virus existed for cats! And foxes. And feral pigs.
I know this concept is deeply uncomfortable for many people and rightly so. But if we don't do something, or in fact many things, to stop exploding populations of feral animals in our countryside, that will be the wildlife our children experience more than anything else.
Getting rid of brumbies in our national parks is a good start.
