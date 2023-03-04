THE extended Hall family and friends were thrilled to celebrate the much loved John Hall's 90th birthday at Abercrombie House on Saturday, February 25.
While Mr Hall lives in Sydney, Bathurst was chosen as the location for his special occasion for many reasons.
Mr Hall's wife Mavis began her association with Bathurst in 1936 when she and her twin sister, Nancye, were born in Bathurst Hospital.
Their father, Harold Beard, was teaching at Bathurst High School at the time and later became principal from 1942.
Mr Hall's eldest daughter, Robyn, attended Mitchell College of Advanced Education back in the early 1980s, while training to become a primary school teacher.
Mr Hall's youngest daughter Jackie and husband Ian Stibbard have been living in Bathurst for 15 years and their 4 kids attended Bathurst High School, where their great-grandfather had been principal.
Abercrombie House was the perfect venue to celebrate the birthday, with its grand Scottish heritage.
Mr Halls's son-in-law [Stewart] and daughter-in-law [Alison] were both born and raised in Glasgow and were excited to experience the 'wee taste of Scotland' at the 90th celebration.
Mr Hall has fond memories of visiting Abercrombie House while attending a TAFE summer school in Bathurst in the '70s.
People came from interstate and New Zealand to join Mr Hall for his 90th birthday celebrations, with all having a wonderful time.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the event and captured some of the smiling faces.
