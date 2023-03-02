MOUNT PANORAMA is set to welcome back the return of full numbers for the opening two rounds of the NSW Hillclimb Championship this weekend.
Not since before COVID-19 has the Bathurst Light Car Club (BLCC), organisers of the event, been able to welcome a full field of drivers but on Saturday and Sunday, there'll be 90 cars racing, with 10 cars on reserve.
BLCC president Mick Tuckey said he's pleased to have strong numbers for this weekend's event.
"We're back to the old numbers now. COVID is gone, it's a thing of the past hopefully," he said.
"After last year after we got downgraded, we could only run 66 cars, but this year we're back to full strength."
READ MORE:
The opening round of the championship will be on Saturday, which will be on the Esses course, followed by Mountain Straight in round two on Sunday.
Tuckey said there'll be plenty of talented drivers on show this weekend, including veterans Dean Tighe and Wayne Penrose.
"Dean Tighe has got his opener wheeler," he said.
Wayne Penrose has that magic little VW with the mid-mounted motor. It's specially engineered, a weapon that thing. It did a nice 360 spin three years ago.
"We'll have a few local competitors and we've got interstate people coming as well. They'll be predominately state registered competitors and then the light car club members get in after them."
Tuckey said the event is one of the biggest events on the BCCC calendar.
"It's a big event. It's probably one of the biggest we put on, although our speed weekend last year was very successful," he said.
"This one is big and everyone wants to race on Mount Panorama. It attracts a lot of competitors.
"A lot of the state registered members will register just for the series, to race on Mount Panorama. They then may only do one or two events for the year, but they'll come here."
"Only a handful clubs can accommodate all of the state register competitors. A lot of clubs can't do it because they don't have the capacity. But we can accommodate a full field."
Tuckey said spectators will have to access the course via an alternative route on Saturday.
"On Saturday afternoon, spectators after 12pm will need to go out towards College Road, past the Junktion and go up the top of the hill the back way, behind the rubbish tip and then into McPhillamy Park," he said.
"On Sunday, it'll be up and down the usual way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.