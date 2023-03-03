Western Advocate
Comment

Ingrid ensures her opera program hits all the right notes | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
March 4 2023 - 9:00am
Ingrid Pulley says the research for her program is rewarding.

MANY of 2MCE's volunteers have a passion for music.

