MANY of 2MCE's volunteers have a passion for music.
This includes specialist music genres such as folk, blues, alternative rock, or country.
For presenter Ingrid Pulley, her passion is fine music and opera.
Ingrid's program, The Opera Box, aims to examine the world of opera in a way which is well-informed but also entertaining.
The show features a different opera each week with expert commentary.
Ingrid explains the history of the work, outlines performance premiere information, what the composer wanted to achieve throughout the work, and includes behind-the-scenes anecdotes.
When asked about what happens behind the scenes to bring The Opera Box to air each week, Ingrid said each episode usually takes between four and six hours to research and script.
Ingrid researches each opera from a range of sources, including websites, liner notes and books.
She said she is indebted to fellow fine music presenter, Roger Hargraves, for providing her with a copy of Kobbe's Complete Opera Book.
"The research is rewarding as it uncovers fascinating information about opera history, the origin of operatic terms, vocal types and social history," she said.
Listener feedback has also helped shape The Opera Box.
"Listeners have told me they prefer to hear narrative and commentary between scenes in one-act operas so I now consistently use this format," she said.
One of Ingrid's passions is to find and research more obscure opera works. However, many local opera fans have told her they also like to hear more familiar operas.
Ingrid now endeavours to play at least one well-known opera each month.
You can listen to The Opera Box each Monday at 8pm on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange, or stream at 2mce.org, your smart speaker or the Community Radio Plus app.
THE 2MCE annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21 at 4pm both online and at Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus.
An election will be held at the AGM to fill two community representative vacancies on the 2MCE Community Broadcasting Board.
2MCE community representatives on the board are responsible for liaising with the community and the community volunteers at the station.
They ensure that the community's interests are represented at the station. Board members are expected to participate in one of the stations sub-committees: Programming, Sponsorship and Fundraising, or Training.
You must be a current 2MCE member to nominate your candidacy for election as a community representative on the 2MCE board.
To find out more, please contact the station on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au
