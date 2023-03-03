CRAFTS, crochet, candles, and car parts are just a few of the things that will be up for sale at the first Wattle Flat Markets.
On Sunday, March 5, the Wattle Flat Public School grounds will be transformed into a sea of stands for the market day, which will run from 9am until 2pm.
The school grounds will see this transformation on the first Sunday of each month, with the markets continuing throughout the year.
Organisers of the markets, the Wattle Flat Progress Association (WFPA), have been sure to cover all bases.
"There's about 22 stalls booked in for it," said progress association vice president Sam Famularo.
"It's a mixed market, with craft, jam, candles ... a lady is making some crochet stuff.
"We have a produce place coming out. They're bringing out their hay and mixed animal food so that people don't have to drive into Bathurst on Sunday, they can come out here and pick it all up."
In addition to the variety of stalls on the day, there will also be food and entertainment provided.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"This time we have a young girl who will be busking and doing her own music performance there," Mr Famularo said.
The entertainment will vary each month, with openings for local talent to perform.
And, each month, a different organisation within Wattle Flat and surrounds will be tasked with organising and manning the barbeque, as a means to raise funds for various projects within the community.
"It will go between the school, the fire brigade, the progress association, and we've invited the Sofala Social Club to be a part as well to keep it all community driven," Mr Famularo said.
According to Mr Famularo, funds from the barbeque will be utilised for Wattle Flat events, including an egg hunt and a community luncheon to celebrate Easter.
"It's very community driven, we've been getting a lot of people, for a lot of years, asking to have it out here, and we finally did agree to it, and it's just gone off like a bomb," he said.
The event has garnered interest from a range of surrounding towns.
"We've had people from Mudgee message us to see what kind of stalls are there, and what kind of entertainment will be there," Mr Famularo said.
"We've heard from Kandos, we've heard from Bathurst, we've heard from Mudgee, we've heard from Orange, we even have a group coming from Cowra."
The intrigue surrounding the markets is something that Mr Famularo is extremely excited about, and is looking forward to seeing a multitude of faces for the free market day.
"The more the merrier," he said.
