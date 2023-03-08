Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Bureau of Health Information report shows Bathurst ED still under stress

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
March 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quarterly health report reveals Bathurst's emergency department is experiencing longer wait times. File Picture

THE percentage of patients who received treatment on time at Bathurst Hospital's emergency department in the final quarter of last year was well down on the corresponding period in 2021 and 2019, new figures show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.