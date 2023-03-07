HAVE you ever thought of volunteering?
To volunteer can impact both you, and those you support, by bringing meaning and purpose to lives, encouraging social connections and building self-esteem and confidence.
New Horizons is a not-for-profit organisation offering a range of aged care services to enable people to live independently at home and participate fully in their community.
Our services include:
Volunteers are utilised across all of our programs, which gives our customers an opportunity to connect with community, develop new skills and discover their potential.
As a volunteer with New Horizons, you will be supporting our clients to achieve their aspirations and to enhance their health and wellbeing.
New Horizons also offers a range of supports to our aged care community. These include:
We have a dedicated team who will provide you with ongoing training and support.
Contact the volunteer co-ordinators to discuss your options on what motivates you, your skills and time available.
The application process is diligent, but not daunting. It includes an application interview, screening processes and reference checks
If you are interested, please contact us on (02) 8755 4762 or (02) 8755 4773 or email dsimpson@newhorizons.org.au.
