Western Advocate

Want a better hospital at Bathurst? Then we have to demand it | Letter

By Helen Gibson
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Want a better hospital at Bathurst? Then we have to demand it

I HAVE lived in Bathurst all my life and have seen the terrible state Bathurst Hospital is in.

