Want a better hospital at Bathurst? Then we have to demand it

I HAVE lived in Bathurst all my life and have seen the terrible state Bathurst Hospital is in.
Orange and Dubbo are superior to Bathurst.
I recently broke my patella and was taken to emergency in Bathurst.
I have only praise for the staff who are working under extremely difficult conditions. They need more doctors and nurses.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
I went to Dubbo Hospital for my first X-ray. Their facilities are far superior to Bathurst.
My experience in Orange was far better than Bathurst.
I have heard a lot of people say how bad Bathurst Hospital is.
The only way it will get better is if people stand up and demand a better hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.