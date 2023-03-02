Western Advocate
Callee Black and her NSW teammates finish runners-up at National Indigenous Women's Cricket Championships in Alice Springs

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:00pm
Callee Black, in action last year, starred for NSW in the National Indigenous Women's Cricket Championship in Alice Springs last month.

WHILE she missed out on winning with NSW in the final, Bathurst's Callee Black as starred at the National Indigenous Women's Cricket Championship in the Northern Territory.

