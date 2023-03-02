WHILE she missed out on winning with NSW in the final, Bathurst's Callee Black as starred at the National Indigenous Women's Cricket Championship in the Northern Territory.
Played at Alice Springs from February 22-28, Black was of NSW's leading players, in its run to the final against Queensland.
She top scored for her team in the decider, but unfortunately it wasn't enough, as the Blues suffered an eight-wicket loss to Queensland.
While it wasn't the ideal result for her in the final, Black said it was an awesome competition to be a part of.
"I was feeling good. With the bat, it was a good experience to get some solid time in the middle," she said.
READ MORE:
"Sometimes you're not always going to get the result and that's just cricket. But it was a good opportunity and experience that'll cherish.
"It was quite hot out there too. We'd like to say it was cold but it was beautiful. The scenery is just amazing to look at when you're playing.
"Culturally, you see a lot of things too."
Black said it's special for her to be a part of a competition that highlights Indigenous athletes.
"It's pretty good," he said.
"I get to connect with my culture and connect with other girls who are similar to me. It's like a sisterhood, basically."
Black also got to play alongside Lithgow native Roxanne Van Veen, an opportunity that she was thankful for.
"I've played with her a few times," he said.
"We played a practice game at the SCG the week before, which is pretty good experience.
"I love Rox and she's really inspiring and a really good mentor to be playing with."
In her opening match against hosts Northern Territory, Black hit 22 with the bat, only beaten by opener Van Veen, as NSW won by a comfortable eight wickets. She had bowling figures of 0-7 off four overs.
Western Australia was up next for Black, as she high scored with the bat, her knock of 29 helping lead NSW to a six-wicket win, while she also took 1-14 off three overs.
NSW had a tough time out in its next match against Queensland, going down by five wickets, the only time outside the final the Blues lost.
Black managed 12 runs with the bat and took two wickets when on bowling duty.
NSW bounced back in convincing fashion, as Black (23) and Van Veen (15) combined to help their team to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Victoria.
NSW now progressed to the semi-finals, where they faced Western Australia and much like the previous encounter between the two states, it was the Blues coming out victorious.
Black hit a tournament high 38 runs, as NSW raced away to a six-wicket win, while she also managed a wicket with figures of 1-16 off four overs.
The final, played at Traeger Park, the city's premier sports facility that has hosted four AFL premiership matches, saw Black hit a match high of 24, in the eight-wicket loss.
NSW posted a score of 5-77 off its 20 overs, but Queensland caught the Blues only two wickets down and in just over 10 overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.