THE NSW PSSA Girls Cricket Championships in Bathurst have been a big learning curve for hosts Western, who have several players trying out the sport for the first time, but the home team won't be ending their tournament empty handed.
Western picked up a dominant nine wicket win over Riverina on Wednesday to avoid the bottom spot in their pool and inject a shot of confidence into an inexperienced side who haven't been short on enthusiasm throughout the week.
Bathurst's Charlotte Shoemark was once again the star for the red and greens in the chase as she ended her day on 42 not out, adding to a tournament in which she picked up her first ever half century on Monday.
Wellington's Rose Martel also had a great day in the middle for Western as the opener batted out the entire chase for a score of 10 not out.
Western convener Toby Morgan said it was a wonderful moment for the team.
"The girls were really up for that game after they had the bye the day before. They were all energised, enthused and they got stuck right in," he said.
"We restricted Riverina to 67 off their 25 overs and then - to make it even better - we were able to chase it just one down, so that was a big one for us."
Morgan is hopeful that the tournament will be inspiration for Western's less experienced players to continue pursuing cricket opportunities.
"Of the 12 girls in my team six of them are having their first real go at cricket," he said.
"They've come up from the Milo Blast, with the soft ball and no protective gear, so they've had to learn a lot. They've gotten better each day and have always been supporting each other, and they've got the one win.
"They've really enjoyed the week. Hopefully they'll go back to their home towns and be really enthused about their cricket and line up for a local club."
Western showed plenty of fight in Thursday's morning final pool match against Sydney North at Brooke Moore Oval but were bested by 79 runs.
Wellington schoolmates Alia Burn and Zara Harvey got Western off to a great start when they had Sydney North's opening batters out early to make it 2-35.
However, Sydney North's Elyssa Bolge couldn't be stopped in the middle.
Bolge retired with 50 not out after putting her team into a dominant position, as Sydney North eventually finished their 25 overs at 3-119.
Harvey was the best of the Western bowlers with 2-14 off six overs.
The Western chase never really got going.
Dot balls piled up through the opening half of the innings and once the team had to pick up the run rate the wickets began to fall in quicker succession.
Western suffered three run outs during the chase.
Shoemark was once again the leading scorer for Western with 19 not out.
The home side ended their 25 overs on 9-40.
