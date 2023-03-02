Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Western ensure they don't leave empty handed at NSW PSSA Girls Cricket Championships with win over Riverina

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE NSW PSSA Girls Cricket Championships in Bathurst have been a big learning curve for hosts Western, who have several players trying out the sport for the first time, but the home team won't be ending their tournament empty handed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.