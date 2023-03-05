That must have been a bit of a bender, magistrate says to woman caught drink-driving

A WOMAN caught drink-driving by police had a bender the night before, according to her admissions in Bathurst Local Court.
Lauren Margaret Simmons, 37, of Currawong Street, South Bathurst, appeared in person and unrepresented before Bathurst Local Court on February 22.
According to police documents before the court, Simmons was driving a blue Mazda 3 sedan on Panorama Avenue at 12.13pm on January 28, 2023 when she was stopped for a roadside breath test.
She was asked by police if she had consumed any alcohol and, according to police documents, Simmons said she had gone out for a friend's wedding anniversary the previous night and had finished drinking at around 2am that morning.
The roadside breath test produced a positive result and Simmons was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for a breath analysis, which recorded 0.118.
In relation to her alcohol consumption, Simmons told officers she could not remember the exact number of drinks she had, only that it was a mixture of wine and shots at the Family and Oxford hotels, according to police documents.
She said she did not have any food while she was drinking.
Magistrate Susan McGowan told Simmons that she had to stop being carefree and cavalier about her driving responsibilities.
"You're going to get sprung," Ms McGowan said.
She asked if Simmons worked and Simmons said that she did.
She noted Simmons was drinking the night before and said "it must have been a bit of a bender".
Simmons agreed that it was.
Ms McGowan noted the reading was 0.118, saying: "It's not low range; it's dangerous."
Apart from the drink-driving, Her Honour said Simmons' driving record was "not that bad", though she said: "I'm sure you can do better."
Simmons was convicted and fined $800, disqualified for three months and placed on an interlock order for 12 months.
Ms McGowan told Simmons the interlock "apparently costs a lot of money".
The magistrate said that when the disqualification period ends, Simmons will have to go back to the Department of Transport and get her licence back, "which will probably mean paying more money and getting your photo taken".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.