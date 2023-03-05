Western Advocate
Court

Lauren Margaret Simmons, 37, disqualified for three months by Bathurst Local Court magistrate

March 5 2023 - 2:00pm
That must have been a bit of a bender, magistrate says to woman caught drink-driving

A WOMAN caught drink-driving by police had a bender the night before, according to her admissions in Bathurst Local Court.

