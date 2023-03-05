THE first step can often be the hardest, but with new funding for the Bathurst start-up incubator hub, Upstairs, the first step is becoming much easier.
Thanks to the NSW Government's Accelerating Regional Innovation Fund, Upstairs will receive a cash injection of $284,513 to continue fostering new businesses and enthusiastic entrepreneurs.
The government fund was launched as a way to boost revenue, create jobs and raise funds in regional areas through the fostering and development of businesses in these areas.
Upstairs, which launched in 2018, has been a home for entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses in the Central West.
It boasts 32 dedicated workstations, hot desks and breakout spaces tailored to stimulate and inspire creative minds.
Chairperson of Upstairs regional incubator Patrick O'Connor said the financial grant is really positive for the incubator, as it allows more start-ups and investors to access programs and support that are necessary for success.
"The funding will go towards running seminars, sessions, events, educational items for entrepreneurs and small business," he said.
The funding will lead to an exciting future for Upstairs, so they can continue to support any current and future members who utilise the service.
One example of success for a former Upstairs member, is that of Ashley Bland, who made use of the Upstairs centre in the developmental stages of Constructive Energy.
Now managing director of Constructive Energy, Ashley Bland said he is very thankful for Upstairs, as it provided him with a place to go to experience the benefits of a workplace, without workplace politics.
Constructive Energy specialises in assisting regional industries and businesses optimise the value of renewable energy.
"Starting with a local client base, Constructive Energy now has a nation-wide footprint, and we are looking international for our next clients," Mr Bland said.
Other start-ups from Upstairs have gone on to have immense impacts in their industries, including; defence, Aboriginal employment, mental health, consent training and digital marketing.
Deputy Premier, minister for regional NSW and member for Bathurst Paul Toole was proud to present the funding to Upstairs, as it helps to guarantee a stronger future in the Central West.
"This is about the next big idea," he said.
"This is an investment in the future, and this is an investment in jobs, that may not have even been created yet but are going to come out of Upstairs here in Bathurst."
Mr Toole also said the Upstairs creative space provides a safe place for people to cultivate ideas and develop positive strategies and business opportunities.
"What I like about it is that we have a lot of innovation here in this local community and when you have a look at businesses right around the local area, we want to make sure that they are given every opportunity to start up.
"It gives people a space where they don't have to go through the hassle of finding a building in town to rent or lease, they can come up here and use a small work hub to undertake their further studies and research."
As well as providing a positive workspace, Upstairs is also well equipped for moments where motivation may be lacking, and a little leisure time is needed.
"They can play ping pong," Mr Toole said.
