Western Advocate

Upstairs Bathurst receives more than $280,000 as part of the Government's Accelerating Regional Innovation Fund

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:36am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chairperson of Upstairs, Patrick O'Connor with Depute Premier Paul Toole and Constructive Energy managing director Ashley Bland in the Upstairs building. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE first step can often be the hardest, but with new funding for the Bathurst start-up incubator hub, Upstairs, the first step is becoming much easier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.