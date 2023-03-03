TRESILLIAN is on the road for the first time west of the Great Dividing Range.
The parenting support service now has one of its 2U Early Parenting mobile vans based in Bathurst, which will provide free specialist to advice to parents during the first three years of a child's life.
Tresillian has been in operation for 104 years and has several vans in operation in NSW, but this is the first time one has been available in across in this part of the state.
Chief executive officer Rob Mills said it will make a difference to many families, who previously would have had to travel for in-person support from Tresillian.
"We know that families will travel a long way when they're desperate for help, but we know there are some families who just can't do it," he said.
"... We know it is difficult, so to come out and meet them in person is great."
The van will be staffed by a Tresillian child and family health nurse and an Aboriginal health worker, who will travel to communities across the Central West to support families close to home.
Mr Mills said they can provide specialist advice on sleep and settling, feeding and, importantly, advice on mental health.
"A lot of parents, up to 20 per cent, could experience some form of post-natal depression and/or anxiety, and we can link them into psychology and mental health support at the same time while we're supporting them with their sleep and settling and other family issues," he said.
The support is not just for mums and bubs, but for both parents and the family unit as a whole.
Mr Mills said the van is anticipated to see four families a day, which equates to around 1000 families a year.
Families may find one session to be enough, but for others who need more guidance, they will be able to use the service several times.
"Sometimes, if they need a bit more support, we actually might use the car and go to their home and see how they're managing in their home rather than at the van, so there's all sorts of options available," Mr Mills said.
Mr Mills said having a Tresillian van in Bathurst wouldn't have been possible without the support of the NSW government.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was at Bathurst Hospital on Thursday, March 2 to officially open the van.
He said Tresillian will fill the gap in providing vital support for families following the birth of their child.
"This is about supporting families," Mr Toole said.
"It's more than a van. It's a van that actually provides that support going out to families, where it helps mums and dads and bubs at the end of the day."
The Tresillian 2U Early Parenting mobile van will travel on a rotational basis between Bathurst and the outer suburbs of Eglinton and Kelso. It will also regularly visit Oberon and Orange.
Families seeking parenting support can call Tresillian on 1300 272 736.
