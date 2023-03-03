Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Health

Tresillian brings its mobile early parenting support van to Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 3 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TRESILLIAN is on the road for the first time west of the Great Dividing Range.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.