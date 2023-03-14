Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Rail Action Group's John Hollis says line upgrades essential

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hollis says whoever wins the state election needs to address the need for upgraded rail services. Picture by Amy Rees

IMPROVED and upgraded train lines is what Bathurst Rail Action Group's John Hollis wants to see from the winning party in the upcoming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.