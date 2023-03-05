Western Advocate
Concerns about snow couldn't prevent the Anglican Synod from ploughing ahead | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
March 5 2023 - 5:00pm
The Anglican Synod ladies in their fine hats in May 1926.

THE annual Anglican Synod drew participants from around Bathurst and the Central West. On May 18, 1926, in the Walshaw Hall, the Synod opened its 18th Session for Western New South Wales.

Our photo this week shows the Anglican Synod ladies, along with a small child, in May 1926.

