Our photo this week shows the Anglican Synod ladies, along with a small child, in May 1926.
The photo was taken by local photographer Mr Gregory outside the Anglican Cathedral, with its heritage ivy and four lead-glass memorial windows in the background.
The ladies are the wives of the various ministers and other gents who were attending the annual Synod that year.
All the women are dressed in their finest outfits and are all wearing fine hats.
The brethren of the clergy and laity and their wives would be billeted out to various local Anglican families for the duration of the Synod.
There had been snow falling around the Bathurst district earlier in the month and there were fears that there could be road closures that might interfere with the Synod's transport arrangement.
A number of representatives intended to travel by steam train to Bathurst.
There were also snowfalls at Burraga, Mount David and Rockley and much heavier falls at Lithgow, Oberon, Orange and Jenolan Caves.
At several villages, snow fell practically all day and lay on the ground to a depth of many inches. Conditions were intensely cold and more snow appeared likely.
The Synod was meeting to consider matters affecting the order and good government of the Bathurst Diocese.
Bishop Dr Long's presidential address to the Synod was reported to be an intellectual treat.
"No wonder His Lordship was warmly congratulated at the conclusion of his address," the National Advocate said.
The Synod also went across the road to witness the formal opening of the Bathurst Quarter Sessions being held in the court house before Judge Armstrong.
It had been arranged that, during the proceedings, there would be a presentation take place to Mr C.L. Kendall, who had been the treasurer for a good number of years.
The Anglican Synod heard about Mr Kendall's striking manner in offering his services which he rendered to the diocese.
He was presented with a handsome silver tea and coffee service which was enclosed in a beautifully polished oak case.
It was inscribed: "Presented by the Diocese of Bathurst to C.L. Kendall, Esq., in grateful recognition of his life-long and devoted service freely to the church."
John Stevenson, then of Wellington, left the township with Archdeacon R. Barry Brown to attend the annual Synod of the Church of England at Bathurst.
Mr Stevenson had been attending the Bathurst Synod for 50 years, and had never missed a session. That year he was a Synod representative for Geurie.
He was to be accompanied by his son John as the other representative, while his son Edward would represent his Narromine church.
Richard Gilmour and Walter J. Mclntosh, despite the latter's rheumatism, attended the Synod to be acknowledged for their generous donations towards the new cathedral that was then being completed.
The contract for the building was due for completion the following November, which was some six months hence.
Delays had arisen through bad weather and from other causes, so that it was likely to be some time in 1927 before the cathedral would be ready for consecration.
It was hoped that the Bishop would be able to arrange the opening during the next session of Synod.
Bishop Long pondered that it would be a great event to look forward to as the occasion needed to be marked in a worthy manner.
The National Advocate newspaper covered what was happening at Synod most days.
