THEY took wickets galore, they piled on the runs, they led by example, and now Bathurst's Poppi Stephen and Charlotte Shoemark have been rewarded with a dream selection.
Stephen and Shoemark were named in the NSW PSSA Girls Cricket representative side following their blistering efforts with both bat and ball across the week's championships on home turf.
Huge efforts with both bat and ball saw Stephen take her Polding side all the way to Thursday's final against Sydney West.
Stephen finished the tournament with three half centuries and was consistently the best bowler for her side, ending her week with three wickets in the final.
Shoemark scored her maiden career half century in Monday's opening pool game, which helped set the platform for her excellent week with Western.
She showcased her technical proficiency with the bat throughout the campaign during a number of unbeaten efforts and added another 42-run effort later into the tournament.
The selection marks Stephen and Shoemark as two of the best primary school girls cricketers in the entirety of the state.
Making the selection of the Bathurst pair all the more special is that they'll be joined by good friend, Lily Railz, who co-captained the Polding side alongside Stephen.
The Dubbo cricketer and the Bathurst duo will now prepare for the School Sport Australia National Cricket Championships at Darwin over June 3 to 9.
The three Central West cricketers are the sole non-Sydney selections in the NSW team.
Stephen said her selection capped off an incredibly fun week of cricket in her home city.
"We had a really great time getting to know each other and just playing cricket. It didn't really matter where we came, we all loved hanging out with each other," she said.
"I ended up with three fifties and a couple of wickets - but I like the wickets a bit better
"Making this team was one of my goals and to make it alongside my best friend [Lily] is really cool. We're the craziest duo ever, especially when we're in the same team."
For Shoemark, her fifty at Scots All Saints College was a magical moment.
"It was pretty good. Throughout the rest of the week I had quite a bit of confidence from that," she said.
"I was very excited to make the team and [to make it alongside Poppi] is excellent."
The cherry on top for Stephen would have been a victory in Thursday's NSW PSSA Championships final but her side came up just short at Morse Park 1.
Polding began well after losing the toss and being sent into the field, keeping the Sydney West run rate at just 2.2 for the first 10 overs of the innings.
The opening Polding bowling trio of Stephen, Forbes' Holly Maslin and Railz were all excellent in their opening spells.
However, the loss of the first wicket for Sydney West didn't spark a collapse but instead led to them finding a steady flow of runs.
Some loose bowling from Polding saw Gayathri Naik (28) and Kaya Kumar (26) lift the run rate and put the pressure back on the fielding side.
Late runs from Kamakshi Sheoran (17) pushed Sydney West into triple figures.
Stephen was the best of the Polding bowlers with 3-13.
Polding lost an early wicket but remaining opener Vashti Williams and new batter Stephen put on early runs.
The loss in quick succession of Williams (16) and Stephen (9) were a big blow, making it 3-33, and the removal of Railz (6) for the fifth wicket marked the beginning of the end for Polding.
