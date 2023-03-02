THE progress of Rugby Union Cricket Club's junior development will be on full show at Brooke Moore Oval this Saturday when their two President's Cup sides come together.
Rugby Union Golds and Royals will finally get the derby they've been waiting for in the final round of the regular season after rain got in the way of their first planned meeting earlier in the competition.
It marks the first time that the club has had a pair of President's Cup teams play against one another, and they'll get to do so in a rare turf-based match at their home venue.
Strong junior numbers this season for Rugby meant that possibility of fielding two teams in the competition was always on the cards.
Royals and Golds' respective captains, Jake Mitchell and Michael Anderson, said the numbers are a great sign for the club's future.
"I think this match being able to happen is a testament to our junior development and the way in which we've gone about our cricket. We want to be inclusive as a club to try and get as many kids involved in cricket as possible," Mitchell said.
"Between us both we've a nucleus of players who are all under 15 years of age. The whole idea of President's Cup has been the transition between juniors and seniors. It's something we take a lot of pride in doing," Anderson added.
For the higher-placed Royals side there's lots on the line this game.
Sitting in fourth on 41.4 points, an outright victory will be needed to completely ensure they stay clear of the pursuing City Colts (39.1) and Bushrangers (38.2) teams.
Golds will be giving it everything they've got against their clubmates, and Anderson himself will be looking to build upon the century he scored against City Colts in the previous round.
"There's been a fair bit of banter between us," Anderson laughed.
"It's really nice to have this game, and a few of these boys have never played on turf before so it's going to be really exciting for them.
"They've been down here before watching their parents play and have probably thought 'Gee it would be nice to do that', and that's come on the back of a pretty successful PSSA Girls carnival, so you won't find this place looking any better.
"The ground comes back to a lot of volunteer work that goes into it every week. Albo [Chris Albon] and Lachie Coad do the majority of the work, but it's very much a club effort to keep up our own facilities that we're very proud of," Mitchell added.
"It's going to be so great to put on a full showcase of what this club's about in one game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.