Bathurst riders keen to impress on their home circuit at Long Track Masters

THE city's riders are ready to show visitors from across the country their skills at high speed during this Saturday's Bathurst Long Track Masters at the Bathurst Showground.
Over the course of the day motorbikes and sidecars will create a spectacle at the showground, which has once again been transformed through hours of volunteer work to get itself up to scratch for race day.
Panorama Motor Cycle Club have worked hard to make the event their best yet.
"It's been a big effort but lots of good volunteers and good local companies come together to make it quite enjoyable in the end," club vice-president and long tracker organiser Wade Carter said.
Carter said it's exciting to see the event pulling great numbers on the second year of its return.
"It's the second the event's been run by the current committee, and 2016 and 2017 were the last couple of times that it was run. There were a couple of years before then, and prior to that it had been running for a solid 15 years," he said.
"I think the numbers have definitely taken off, and dirt and long track in Australia is pretty strong at the moment - especially the dirt track side of things.
"Post-covid was last year's race and I think a lot of people have gone back to their roots in racing, and we're seeing that big resurgence."
PMCC members are looking to mix it with some of the top talent from across Australia, with racing categories for many ages on the program.
"There's a lot of ex and-or current dirt track champions in juniors and seniors who will be racing here this weekend," Carter said.
"There's a lot of big names, and they bring in the crowd. We have 119 races in total, over 14 classes, and there's around 280 entries, so it'd be the biggest long track event in Bathurst in terms of rider numbers.
"We've got a lot of local support from riders and business. From the Bathurst region we'd have around 30 riders and then probably another 50 from Cowra, Orange and Lithgow."
The Masters Shootout events will round out the day's action, and will conclude with the unlimited final as the main event.
