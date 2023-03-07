INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is all about celebrating women, and providing them with the opportunity to step into their power.
This is something that WOW owner and operator Kobie-Lee Benn does on an everyday basis.
Women's Only Workouts began in Bathurst in 2018, as a small group of women gathering together in the park to participate in workouts in a comfortable environment.
It has since grown to a clientele of just under 70 women, coming together in the WOW building on Corporation Avenue, which has all the bells and whistles one could expect from a gym.
For Ms Benn, her reason for starting WOW came from her own personal struggles trying to find a comfortable place to find fitness and form friendships.
"WOW is what I would have wanted, 10 or 15 years ago," she said.
"I have been very, very unfit, and very unhealthy. I was 115kg at my heaviest, and I never knew where to start. I did every diet and I signed up for every gym, but I never found the right fit."
Difficulty finding the right fit for a woman starting out in the fitness industry, and finding traditional gymnasiums to be overwhelming and even quite confronting, prompted her to start WOW.
"That's pretty much why WOW started, because I just felt like there was such a gap for women who felt like they wanted to work out but didn't have the confidence to go to a mainstream gym," she said.
Now, her goal is allowing each member of WOW with the opportunity to feel inspired and empowered to become their best selves.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"It doesn't matter where you come from ... there is something for you here, and that builds confidence to then be able to take on more and more and more," she said.
"Basically, being the best version of yourself is what I want for every single member that I have here.
"I want them to be the best mother, the best friend, the best partner, the best wife, the best girlfriend, the best daughter, and that all stems from within."
Having the capacity to assist women in their personal growth is something that Ms Benn takes immense pride in, and ensures that she loves going to work every day.
"It's a very rewarding job," she said.
"It's very rewarding in the sense that you get to watch people grow and change and become confident.
"And a woman finding her confidence, and finding her power, and her strength, and doing something that she never thought she would be able to do, that is an amazing thing to see."
In order to assist women in finding their power, Ms Benn offers a range of different workout styles at WOW.
"We do strength training, we do boxing, we do circuit, we do old-school sweat and super Saturday, which is pretty much just what I feel like throwing at anyone," she said.
These workouts are rotated, altered and alternated on a regular basis to ensure sessions are kept interesting, and attendees are always engaged.
WOW offers a range of group classes in both morning and afternoon sessions, as well as individual PT sessions, and is also child-friendly, with the inclusion of a creche for busy mothers.
More information in regards to session times and styles can be found through the WOW Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.