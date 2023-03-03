Western Advocate

'Obviously no votes in regional NSW': Bathurst mayor reacts to NSW Labor's Great Western Highway tunnel cash shift

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An "indicative visual concept" of the Blackheath portal for the twin tunnels to Little Hartley looking westbound and (inset) NSW Opposition leader Chris Minns.

MAYOR Robert Taylor says there are "obviously no votes in regional NSW" after NSW Labor leader Chris Minns' shock announcement about the party's plans for $1.1 billion set aside for a proposed Great Western Highway tunnel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.