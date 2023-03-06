CHARGES have been found proven against a 52-year-old man accused of smashing the glass front of Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee's Bathurst CBD office.
Jason Cluderay, of Keppel Street, Bathurst, is due to return to Bathurst Local Court on April 19 after Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found charges against him proven in his absence on March 1.
The charges included:
According to police documents before the court, police received a call from a witness at about 11.15pm on February 17 this year regarding a man smashing the front of Mr Gee's office on George Street in Bathurst.
Police said they went to the location and found Cluderay sitting out the front of the building in the gutter with a yellow-handled small axe.
The court heard the large glass front had several holes, as did the office door. Mr Gee's face, which was printed onto the glass, was almost completely obliterated.
Police said they asked Cluderay what happened. They said that he said he did it because his National Disability Insurance Scheme payments had been cut off.
After police noticed Cluderay had pain in his shoulder during the arrest, an ambulance was called, which arrived soon after and paramedics assessed him.
While Cluderay was being escorted by two officers to the rear of a caged police vehicle, police said he stopped walking and began to pull back and said he was not getting in the car.
Due to continued resistance, police said they were required to physically place him in the vehicle.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where investigating police said they learned Cluderay had been accused of going to the office on at least two occasions earlier in the month and being abusive towards staff.
The matters had been reported to police and he had been issued with a banning notice on February 11, six days before the offence was committed.
Cluderay, who is out on bail, was due to appear for the smashed glass matter on March 1 in Bathurst Local Court.
Due to his failure to attend, Magistrate Ellis proceeded with the matter and found the charges proven.
Cluderay will be sentenced in Bathurst Local Court next month for the charges.
